Writer-director Bianca Stigter’s upcoming appearance at Detroit’s Jewish Film Festival serves as a reunion in some ways. Besides participating in a formal discussion of her documentary, Three Minutes — A Lengthening, she will be meeting with the Metro Detroit family so important to her research.

Stigter felt welcomed years ago by relatives of Maurice Chandler, 97, identified as a youngster among the people in a web posting of a traveler’s private souvenir movie made in Nasielsk, Poland, a year before the Nazis invaded and decimated the Jewish population in that town.

After seeing the three-minute web post and thinking about the time before the Holocaust, Stigter decided to seek out more information about the townspeople shown so she could elaborate on their personal stories before the Holocaust by using the impact of professional cinema.

“It was wonderful connecting with the Chandler family,” said Stigter, whose interviews with Chandler helped identify some of those who surrounded him and formed the basis for additional research. “They couldn’t have been more hospitable and kind to me, and I couldn’t be more impressed with them. They gave me their time freely.”

The film and Stigter’s experiences in making it will be spotlighted at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

Also participating will be Glenn Kurtz, who found his grandfather’s 16 mm film in the Florida home of his parents, did his own research with the Chandler family as well as through many archival explorations and wrote about those recognized in Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). WXYZ newsman Simon Shaykhet will be the moderator.

“It’s so meaningful to me that the film will be shown at this festival and that the Chandler family will be present to experience the way this story connects with people,” said Kurtz, who points to positive audience reactions during earlier showings that included presentations at the Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

“Mr. Chandler’s astonishing memory has been critically important to preserving the history of his childhood home and Nasielsk’s Jewish community.”

Kurtz’s work on the nonfiction text ensued after Chandler’s granddaughter Marcy Rosen was directed to the three-minute film through the web browsing of friend Jeffrey Widen. She recognized her grandfather because of resemblances to relatives and got in touch with Kurtz to thank him for making the film public through the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Mine was the first in a series of amazing steps, and that was wonderful,” Rosen said. “That’s why the film is so special. It takes this tiny piece and makes it a little bit bigger. You can see a little bit more into this world.

“I think it’s so often when we are learning, studying or thinking about the Holocaust, we’re seeing it from a very particular angle. We look at everything that was lost, and the film does show us everything that was taken away.

“We can also look at the things we still have with these little glimmers into Jewish life. We can try to understand the places that we came from and contributions of people who are nameless but helped preserve us — like the woman who helped save my grandfather.”

Stigter approaches the film from the viewpoints she holds as a longtime historian and cultural critic in the Netherlands.

“I always want to know what it was like before — what was there before,” she said. “We know what happened afterwards.”

In taking on this project, Stigter also was affected because the vacation film was in color.

“We tend to see the world from before 1950 in black and white,” she said. “Here, you suddenly see it in color, and that made it very vivid for me. I want viewers to understand that the film [vividly] shows a different world and a different time as proof of what really happened and then not to forget it.”

As both an historian and filmmaker traveling to festivals, Stigter expresses concerns about advancing technology distorting film content such that movie viewers can turn skeptical about what they see or react to the distortions that actually promote propaganda.

Chandler, who divides his time between Michigan and Florida, has been impressed with Stigter’s persistence and efforts in establishing the content for the film narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, but as one of the few Nasielsk survivers, he has a stronger overall message.

“We have to think about survival every day,” Chandler said. “We have to look out for the Jewish people.”

Details

Three Minutes — A Lengthening can be seen at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in the Berman Center for the Performing Arts at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. $12. To buy tickets, go to theberman.org/on-sale. Masks are required.