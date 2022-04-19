We call upon our governments around the world to do more to stop these atrocities and assist those who have been brutalized.

Museums are bearers of history. By housing the artifacts and documents of the past, we ensure that the truth, both noble and horrific, of what humanity has done remains shared and accessible.

We at Holocaust museums around the world have a particular mission. The stories we tell are ones of destruction and pain, and of the nobility of upstanders who risked their lives to do what was right and help others. We not only aim to educate, to honor our survivors’ wishes that their stories are not forgotten, but to make a better future where the stories we tell are no longer repeated.

So it is with sorrow that we see yet another atrocity in Ukraine, 80 years after the “Holocaust by Bullets” in which Jewish men, women and children were shot and buried in shallow graves. We are angered by today’s stories of children with their hands zip tied and buried in shallow graves. We are angered by the horrific reports of rape and wanton destruction of lives by the Russian army.

These are war crimes, and if we, as the bearers of history, do not speak out, then we have failed in our mission.

We call upon our governments around the world to do more to stop these atrocities and assist those who have been brutalized. We support the International Criminal Court’s investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Seventeen museums from four countries across the world released this joint statement condemning Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld of The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills was one of the signatories.