The nonprofit’s “Drawn Together” art exhibition showcases the experience of living life with special needs.

Friendship Circle, a Michigan nonprofit that supports individuals with special needs and those struggling with isolation, addiction and other family-related crises, is announcing its “Drawn Together” art exhibition.

The free exhibition will feature work from Friendship Circle’s Dresner Foundation Soul Studio, a studio and gallery space for adult artists with special needs, and will highlight the experiences individuals with special needs face as they navigate the world.

Drawn Together will be held at Friendship Circle’s Soul Studio at 5586 Drake Road in West Bloomfield on Tuesday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m.

The studio’s Drawn Together exhibition will feature artwork that expresses the artists’ unique narratives and experiences through drawing, painting sculpture and collage. The event will highlight not only the work of the artists but also the relationships forged through their artistic explorations in Soul Studio.

Soul Studio is one of Friendship Circle’s “Soul Projects,” which provides a loving and inclusive environment that encourages artistic self-expression, vocational training and employment opportunities for adults with special needs.

“Soul Studio is so much more than just a gallery to us,” said Friendship Circle Co-Founder Bassie Shemtov. “It’s an opportunity to see the world through the eyes of our friends with special needs, and it gives us the chance to become more understanding of their stories and their day-to-day experiences. We’re thrilled to celebrate the expressive pieces crafted by our talented artists and share their work with the community.”

In addition to the art exhibition, the event will feature a silent auction and musical guest Steve Jarosz.

Register here if you’re interested in attending the Drawn Together exhibition.