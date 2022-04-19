The three-week, single-elimination league playoffs will end April 25 with the championship match at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills, the weekly league’s longtime home.

The 600 Club batted 1.000 during the regular season in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league.

The team of captain Mike Lieberman, Gary Goldin, Steve Moss and Rick Woolman won the first- and second-half championships in the Lions Division and qualified for the Final Four in the playoffs.

The other three divisions in the 22-team league needed a playoff match between the first- and second-half winners April 11 to determine Final Four teams.

It was the Rolling Stoned vs. Newbies in the Pistons Division, House Ballz vs. Yogi’s Rollers in the Tigers Division and Mix-N-Match vs. NHL Property Management in the Red Wings Division.

The Newbies, House Ballz, NHL Property Management and 600 Club were second-half division winners.

Heading into the playoffs, high games in each division were rolled by Ben Sofferin (279/Pistons), Matt Rappaport (280/Tigers), Aaron Radner (300/Red Wings) and Joey Schechter (279/Lions).

High series in each division were rolled by Tom Endean (680/Pistons), Shapiro (730), Radner (755) and Schechter (770).

