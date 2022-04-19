Rep. Ryan Berman, Sen. Jeremy Moss, and Rep. Samantha Steckloff are a small minority among Michigan’s 110 state representatives and 38 state senators.

The Michigan Legislature’s three Jewish members — Rep. Ryan Berman (R, 39th District), Sen. Jeremy Moss (D, 11th District), and Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D, 37th District) are all Oakland County natives with strong Jewish backgrounds. They are a small minority among Michigan’s 110 state representatives and 38 state senators. Moss is the only Jewish state senator and Berman is the only Jewish Republican in the state legislature.

Each day they are reminded of their minority status when an invocation is given in each legislative chamber. “When the prayer ends in ‘in Jesus’ name,’ you’ve just left me out of the prayer,” Steckloff says.

Berman says that before COVID, invocations were typically given by Christian clergy. When it was his turn, he invited Rabbi Paul Yedwab of Temple Israel to speak. “I had to explain what the rabbi did — not just reciting scripture like the Christian clergy.”

Steckloff gave a prayer during Sukkot that included a description of the pillars of the holiday. “Some members have never met someone who is Jewish,” she says.

Being a Jewish legislator can be “very isolating due to antisemitism from the far right and far left,” Moss says. He cites legislators who have compared COVID mandates to anti-Jewish restrictions during the Holocaust, as well as claims that Israeli actions toward Palestinians are comparable to German persecution of the Jews. Some comments encroach into antisemitism, he says. “We hear things as antisemitic that others don’t hear that way,” explains Moss.

Steckloff says that the line between criticism of Israel and antisemitism “was crossed too many times,” referring to speeches that were given in the Michigan House in May 2021 when there were violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians. The state House considered a resolution condemning Israel, and she found it difficult to sit through discussion of the resolution.

Moss, who previously served two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives, says that “there has been a major shift in discourse” in recent years. Previously, Democrats and Republicans were more likely to come together on some issues but he describes a “very tense atmosphere today. I don’t know if I’m going to get COVID or get shot,” he says. Moss notes that there have been armed men in the state Capitol, notably during an organized protest in April 2020.

Steckloff says that 21 state representatives believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “They believe in conspiracy theories, and they are very loud.

“Decorum is no longer there — there is swearing, yelling — no respect for the institution.”

Legislating in Lansing

Berman notes that “there isn’t much interaction across the aisle of the legislature,” where representatives of the two parties are seated in separate areas. When seeking Democratic co-sponsors for a bill, he was surprised at the negative reaction from fellow legislators. “I hate the partisanship. I like to put people over politics,” he says.

Despite political divisions, Moss says that most bills are passed unanimously or by a large majority. He adds that he “serves with a lot of great people from both sides.”

Moss and Steckloff say that as Jews they feel a special obligation to educate their colleagues about potential “unintended consequences” of some legislation. As an example, Moss cited a bill providing state funding to faith-based adoption agencies that could have rejected Jewish couples as adoptive parents.

Another bill concerned the handling of human remains. The bill’s sponsors were unfamiliar with Jewish law that all human remains are sacred and require burial.

As recently as 2013, Michigan had five Jewish members in the state house and senate. “Term limits (the state law that limits the number of terms served by state representatives and senators) reduces diversity,” Moss says.

Each of the Jewish legislators has particular legislative interests. Steckloff, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 31, seeks to establish parity for insurance coverage of oral and infused cancer medications. During treatment, her insurance wouldn’t cover oral medications, so she had to take time off from work for infusion treatments. Working with Berman, she has also sought to pass bills that would ensure coverage for mammography and baseline cervical cancer screening for younger women. Steckloff says that the bill passed in the House but had no support in the Senate.

Government Transparency

Both Moss and Berman are particularly interested in government transparency and open records. Berman believes that government salaries and court records should be easily accessible and consumer-friendly. He supported the Legislative Open Records Act, which is currently awaiting action in the Michigan Senate. Berman also sponsored a bill to provide no-cost state photo identification cards that Michigan citizens could use for voting and other purposes. It was passed by the state legislature but vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As a state representative, Moss worked across the aisle to pass 10 bills that would open up government records, including the governor’s office and state legislature, to public scrutiny under the Freedom of Information Act.

The legislators have somewhat different views on the redistricting that has changed the boundaries of legislative districts for the state House and Senate. Moss and Steckloff believe the new districts increase fairness in the election process. Berman disagrees — with the view that “the redistricting commission didn’t do what it could or should have.”

Under the new district maps, Moss and Steckloff will be able to seek reelection in districts which include many of their current constituents. Berman is leaving the state house to run for state attorney general.

About Michigan’s Jewish State Legislators

Ryan Berman

Berman, 41, was elected to office in 2018, representing the 39th district that includes Wixom, Commerce Township, part of West Bloomfield Township and Wolverine Lake. He and his wife and two daughters live in West Bloomfield. An active community volunteer, Berman serves as a reserve police officer. He was inspired to run for office by David Honigman, a former state representative who is his uncle by marriage.

Berman and his family are members of Temple Israel, where his wife is a teacher. He graduated from Michigan State University and Wayne State University Law School and has a private law practice.

Jeremy Moss

Moss, 35, was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2014 and served as Democratic Whip. He was elected to the state Senate in 2018 representing the 11th District encompassing Farmington, Farmington Hills, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Southfield, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Lathrup Village, Madison Heights, Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak Township.

Moss grew up in Southfield, where he currently resides. He was elected as Southfield’s youngest city council member in 2011. A graduate of Michigan State University, he participated in several domestic and overseas humanitarian initiatives during college. He is an advisory board member of the Martin Luther King Task Force in Southfield. Moss is a Hillel Day School graduate and a former board member of Beth Ahm.

Samantha Steckloff

Steckloff, 38, is serving her first term in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing the 37th district comprised of Farmington and Farmington Hills. She is a lifelong resident of Farmington Hills, where she lives with her husband. Steckloff served eight years as a Farmington Hills City Council member.

Steckloff worked at Hillel while attending Michigan State University, where she graduated. She attends the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and the Woodward Avenue Shul. Steckloff has a family background of public service. Her mother, Vicki Barnett, served as mayor of Farmington Hills and later in the state legislature as minority whip.