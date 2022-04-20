Frankel has been a league member for about 10 years.

The expansion of the Detroit Catholic League will not have an impact on Frankel Jewish Academy. At least for now.

Five schools from Toledo, Ohio — Central Catholic, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis de Sales, St. John’s Jesuit and St. Ursula Academy — joined the league last month and will begin competing as league members in the 2023-24 school year.

“They’re all larger schools than us, and their level of play is higher. I don’t see us playing them in the near future,” Frankel athletic director Rick Dorn said about the Toledo schools.

Dorn isn’t concerned about travel time if the Jaguars face a Toledo team on the road. A trip from Frankel’s West Bloomfield campus to Toledo is about an hour.

“Going to Toledo isn’t any farther for us than when we go to (Marine City) Cardinal Mooney or (Chesterfield) Austin Catholic,” Dorn said.

Already the largest Catholic high school sports league in the country, the Detroit Catholic League will have 32 schools when the Toledo schools hop on board.

Frankel has been a league member for about 10 years.

It’s an associate (non-Catholic high school) league member along with Ann Arbor Greenhills, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett and Macomb Lutheran North.