On a daily basis, Stephanie Zoltowski is the special needs director at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield, helping those with autism and other developmental and learning disabilities. That passion, though, doesn’t end with that role.

Zoltowski has put her background in those areas to use for the past two years, starting a business that helps train first responders (police, fire departments, emergency medical services personnel and dispatchers) with strategies for situations in which they encounter the special needs population.

In just the past year with her business, Spectrum Training Solutions LLC, Zoltowski has trained about 20 departments and 1,200 personnel in Michigan.

Zoltowski has worked with the special needs population for almost 20 years and is also a psychologist and former member of the military police.

It was during her time as a military police officer that she learned firsthand how vulnerable the special needs population is and how important it is for them to get comfortable with first responders and vice versa.

“Both of these populations are really important to me, and I realized there’s such a disconnect between them and there wasn’t really a bridge between them,” Zoltowski said. “So I thought it was a good opportunity to take my background and experience and education and connect the two.”

The first department Zoltowski worked with was the West Bloomfield Police Department. After that session was well received, her services spread via word of mouth to other departments across Michigan. Over the last six months or so, Zoltowski has been invited to speak at some conferences about her work.

Zoltowski’s training sessions with the departments typically last four hours.

“One of the things we talk about are myths vs. facts when it comes to special needs,” she said. “We go over how to communicate with them effectively, some of the red flags and behaviors to look for, and some techniques when it comes to working with the non-verbal population.”

Of the departments Zoltowski has been working with, a lot of them are starting to incorporate sensory bags equipped with tools to help first responder personnel when they respond to someone with special needs. The bags contain items designed to help calm the individuals by providing a sense of comfort.

“Departments are having these in their patrol cars, and officers are starting to carry more tools and activities beneficial for this population because they learn differently and process information differently than neurotypical people do,” Zoltowksi said. “By having these, they’re able to address the needs and challenges of the special needs population and maximize the effectiveness of that interaction with them.”

Zoltwoski is seeing a cultural shift in how police officers are approaching situations with somebody that has special needs, a change close to her heart being so close to both populations.

“Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States. It’s diagnosed in one in 44 kids now. So this population is expanding in our society, and it’s important officers get this training so they’re fully prepared and know what to expect and look for when they respond to a call from someone who has special needs,” she said.

Zoltowski feels good being able to train the first responders, especially with many reaching out afterwards informing her of situations where the training was helpful to them.

“Knowing they feel safer and more confident responding to calls is really important to me,” Zoltowski said. “And it’s nice to see the special needs population being approached in the respectful way they deserve.”