Home viewers can enjoy their own JCC film opportunities as part of the festival — only after the theater showings are completed.

Film fans who have missed the ambience of watching big-screen cinema while joined by other viewers can look forward to opportunities for that experience at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in West Bloomfield.

The Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival, running April 24-May 4, invites movie enthusiasts into the Berman Center for the Performing Arts with an offering of nearly 30 films — dramas, comedies, documentaries — and seven filmmaker presentations.

Home viewers can enjoy their own JCC film opportunities as part of the festival — only after the theater showings are completed. Ten films will be available virtually May 5-8 also with the enhancement of pointed discussion.

“We are so thrilled to be back in person presenting films from the United States as well as other countries that include Israel, France, Spain and the Netherlands,” said Stephen Kantrowitz, the new senior director of Cultural Arts at the JCC.

“Our Film Festival Committee, chaired by Eric Lumberg, has maintained the highest of standards in making this year’s selections and has set off the first day with three screenings that involve special programming.”

The film Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen, at 1 p.m., will have the mood set by a live fiddler entertaining in the lobby before and after the screening. A Tree of Life, at 4 p.m., will be accompanied by an on-screen presentation moderated by Rabbi Joseph Krakoff and featuring director Trish Adlesic and author Mark Oppenheimer, who wrote the book (Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood), on which the film is based.

Image of Victory, at 7 p.m., which is about an attack at a 1948 kibbutz, will feature a pre-recorded interview with director Avi Nesher being questioned by Detroit Shaliach Yiftah Leket.

The festival centerpiece is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, with the presentation of Three Minutes: A Lengthening, a documentary with Detroiter connections to Poland before the Holocaust. Famed filmmaker Bianca Stigter, based in the Netherlands, appears for the showing and discussion session that includes author Glenn Kurtz, who wrote the book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film (see accompanying story).

Among the films filling out the festival in theater are The Levys of Monticello, about a Jewish family that preserved Thomas Jefferson’s home; Tiger Within, about the friendship shared by a Holocaust survivor and homeless teen; The Conductor, about a woman breaking the orchestral glass ceiling; and One More Story, about a skeptic’s encounter with love.

The virtual presentations include A Common Goal, about Muslim members of an Israeli soccer team, and Love and Mazel Tov, about romance amid comedic misunderstandings.

Details

To get a full list and synopsis of films, go to jlive.app/organizations/118. To buy tickets, go to theberman.org/on-sale/. Prices range from $5 (virtual) to $12 (in person). Masks are required at the JCC.