Parshat Pesach 8: Deuteronomy 14:22-16:17, Numbers 28:19-25; Isaiah 16:22-17:6.

In Jewish tradition, those of elevated spiritual stature will sometimes merit to be visited by Elijah the prophet.

The story is told of a man who visited the Baal Shem Tov (1698-1760), founder of the Chassidic movement, and asked what he could do to see Elijah. “Every year, at the seder, I open the door to greet Elijah. I want to see him,” he said.

The Baal Shem Tov instructed him to load up with food and supplies for the holiday and travel to the home of a poor family that lived outside of Minsk. “There you will see Elijah,” he said.

The man did as he was told. On the outskirts of the city, he found a small ramshackle hut. He knocked and asked if he could stay for Passover. “It would be our pleasure!” exclaimed the kind man who opened the door. “However, I must warn you. We do not have any food to offer you.”

“That’s okay,” replied the traveler. “I have plenty of food, and I’m happy to share it with your family.”

Over the next few days, the poor family ate as they hadn’t for years, enjoying all the matzah, wine and fine delicacies the man brought.

The traveler waited and waited but did not see Elijah.

Dismayed, he returned to the Bal Shem Tov to share his disappointment. The Bal Shem Tov instructed that he refill his suitcase with food and return to Minsk once more.

Upon returning to the home of the poor family, he approached the door. But before he had a chance to knock, he heard children crying. “Mommy, we’re hungry, and we do not have any food.” He listened and he heard the voice of their mother responding to her crying children, “My dear children, have faith. Just as God sent Elijah to provide us food for Passover, surely He will send Elijah again.”

The man understood what it was the Baal Shem Tov wanted him to see. To see Elijah, we must be him. We must be the angel of salvation for someone else.

While the first days of Passover celebrate the exodus from Egypt, the final day focuses on the future redemption which will be heralded by the prophet Elijah. We read (Isaiah 10:32-12:6) of the day when “No one will do evil or destroy … for the world will be filled with the knowledge of God …”

It is up to us to bring about that redemption, by working to make the world a kinder, more Godly place. Elijah will then bring us the news of a world where there will be no hunger or pain, no jealousy or war.

Rabbi Benny Greenwald is the director of the Daniel B Sobel Friendship House.