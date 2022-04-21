As we prepare to mark a Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) for which few survivors remain, we are forced anew to confront the question, “What does it mean to remember?”

“Remember me,” were the last words that my grandfather, Wolf Gruca (z’l), uttered to my children before he died in 2021 at the age of 101. “Remember” was the challenge Grandpa gave us each Passover when he spoke of his own slavery at the hands of the Nazis.

Sadly, not just my Zaydie but also the entire generation of survivors is passing. As we prepare to mark a Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) for which few survivors remain, we are forced anew to confront the question, “What does it mean to remember?” And, as part of that question, we must wrestle with the commandment of “Never again.”

Congregation Shaarey Zedek of Southfield is setting these sacred tasks before the community in marking this year’s Yom HaShoah. We are innovating a new experience to explore meaning more than mourning, and to move from memory to empowerment. Titled “To Remember, To Remind,” and rooted in the Shalom Hartman Institute’s Hitkansut ceremony, we will not only listen to the stories of survivors, but we will seek the lessons learned by their descendants. We will sing, and we will pray. Most of all, we will ask what our obligations are some 80 years after the close of World War II.

For some of us, “Never Again” means making every effort to protect Jewish lives and to embrace Judaism. We help Israel defend itself against terrorism and nuclear weapons, and we battle against antisemitism at home and abroad. Our synagogues and our homes offer children and adults alike a joyful, relevant and intellectually rich Judaism, and we focus our charitable giving and acts of lovingkindness on our fellow Jews because, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?” (Pirkei Avot 1:13).

For others, the legacy of the Holocaust inspires a universal approach to pursuing justice and caring for the needy. We battle against all forms of discrimination, and we seek to empower and give voice to those historically underprivileged. We remember what it is like to be strangers and slaves, orphans and refugees, and so we seek to remedy the plight of all who fall into these categories because, “If I am for myself alone, what am I?” (Pirkei Avot 1:13).

While Jewish values demand the pursuit of all these efforts, our time is limited and our resources finite. In addition to the above ongoing crises, we respond as well to the war crimes committed by Russia against the Ukrainians. Reality dictates, however, that we must prioritize our initiatives as the voices of those murdered in the Shoah call to us: “If not now, when?” (Pirkei Avot 1:13). The Holocaust’s legacy must help to shape our communal agenda and our individual choices. What does it mean to remember and how do we fulfill the commandment, “Never again”?

After my grandfather’s death, my then-13-year-old son Caleb wrote, “Vividly, I recall his exact words as we were about to hang up: in his old, Polish accented voice, he said to my brother and me, ‘Boys, remember me … Remember me.’ From that point on, I promised myself I would always remember him. Not the Holocaust survivor, not the miraculous 101-year-old man, but my Zaydie. My Zaydie. His legacies, his stories and everything he worked for in this country of opportunity. So, what is the power of memory? Having the person live on throughout your family’s generations. I want my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to remember my Zaydie; to tell his stories and pass on his legacy: ‘Remember me.’”

Legacy is family, friends and community. Legacy is also a call to action. Zaydie, we remember.

Rabbi Aaron Starr is a spiritual leader at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield. “To Remember, To Remind” will take place on Thursday, April 28. It is open to the entire community, free of charge, and will be led by the Congregation Shaarey Zedek clergy and members of the CSZ family. For more information or to RSVP, call (248) 357-5544.