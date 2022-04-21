Miranda Freedman, Lev Mechnikov, Jack Chudler and Noah Adamczyk had an outstanding season in their respective sport.

Post-season honors were bestowed on these star athletes:

• Ohio State University freshman fencer Miranda Freedman from Grosse Pointe Park was named to the All-Central Collegiate Fencing Conference Second Team. Freedman was a member of Team USA at the 2019 Maccabiah Games in Israel. She placed third in junior women’s foil and fifth in open women’s foil and was a member of the gold-medal winning senior women’s foil team.

• Berkley High School senior 285-pounder Lev Mechnikov and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School sophomore 135-pounder Jack Chudler were named to the Michigan Wrestling Association’s Individual Academic All-State Team. To be eligible for the honor, a wrestler must qualify for the state tournament and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average based on his year in school. Mechnikov has a 4.1 GPA and Chudler has a 3.7 GPA. Just 49 of the 238 Individual Academic All-State honorees were sophomores.

• Bloomfield Hills High School junior point guard Noah Adamczyk was named to the Associated Press Division 1 All-State boys basketball honorable mention list. A three-year starter for the Black Hawks, Adamczyk averaged 22 points, four assists and four steals a game this season.