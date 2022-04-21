The 19th annual Windsor Jewish Film Festival is back in-person for 2022 starting Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28.

The 19th annual Ruth and Bernard Friedman Windsor Jewish Film Festival, organized by the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre, is back in-person for 2022 starting Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28.

Tickets are $12 and will be available 30 minutes before each showtime at Cineplex Devonshire Cinemas, cash only.

The following films will be screened:

Tiger Within : This film, set in Los Angeles, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a cynical homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, and while it is largely a two-person drama, it presents us with the larger questions of fear, courage, forgiveness, and healing. Starring multiple Emmy Award-winner Ed Asner in one of his last performances, it presents us with a masterful conclusion to his formidable acting career. Playing Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

: This film, set in Los Angeles, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a cynical homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, and while it is largely a two-person drama, it presents us with the larger questions of fear, courage, forgiveness, and healing. Starring multiple Emmy Award-winner Ed Asner in one of his last performances, it presents us with a masterful conclusion to his formidable acting career. Love is Was Not : The result of long years of research, this film is remarkable not only for its unusual central story and unique creative execution, but also for its extensive eyewitness testimonies. Playing Tuesday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

: The result of long years of research, this film is remarkable not only for its unusual central story and unique creative execution, but also for its extensive eyewitness testimonies. Neighbours : This film flashes back to the 1980s to the childhood memories of a middle-aged man who was then a seven-year-old boy in a very small Kurdish village on the Turk ish-Syrian border. There is only a Jewish family left in the village after the increasingly hostile policies of the ruling Syrian Baathist Party. The film is largely told through the vision of little Sero, who attends school for the first time. Playing Tuesday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

: This film flashes back to the 1980s to the childhood memories of a middle-aged man who was then a seven-year-old boy in a very small Kurdish village on the Turk ish-Syrian border. There is only a Jewish family left in the village after the increasingly hostile policies of the ruling Syrian Baathist Party. The film is largely told through the vision of little Sero, who attends school for the first time. Berenshtein : There are war movies that are so real and so honest that we know we are seeing a vision of the real thing, not an adventure movie or a thriller to glorify a hero or to glorify combat itself. Playing Tuesday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

: There are war movies that are so real and so honest that we know we are seeing a vision of the real thing, not an adventure movie or a thriller to glorify a hero or to glorify combat itself. Kiss me Kosher : This movie is a thoroughly engaging comedy that successfully walks the fine line between hilarious and heartbreaking. Playing Wednesday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

: This movie is a thoroughly engaging comedy that successfully walks the fine line between hilarious and heartbreaking. Betrayed : The film recounts the truth-based story of the Braudes, an Oslo family of Lithuanian descent, most of whose members were eventually rounded up and deported to Auschwitz. Playing Wednesday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

: The film recounts the truth-based story of the Braudes, an Oslo family of Lithuanian descent, most of whose members were eventually rounded up and deported to Auschwitz. A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto : A “Starry Sky Above The Roman Ghetto” is an engaging film for all ages. Playing Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

: A “Starry Sky Above The Roman Ghetto” is an engaging film for all ages. One More Story : This film, based on an Israeli bestseller, tells the story of Jordan Gat, a successful, young and sharp journal ist who dreams of getting her book published and is w illing to do anything to achieve it-even turning her best friend, Adam, a frustrated bachelor and hopeless romantic, into a guinea pig. Playing Thursday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

: This film, based on an Israeli bestseller, tells the story of Jordan Gat, a successful, young and sharp journal ist who dreams of getting her book published and is w illing to do anything to achieve it-even turning her best friend, Adam, a frustrated bachelor and hopeless romantic, into a guinea pig. Valiant Hearts: What makes this film different is that it is based on the true story of the rescue of six Jewish children in August of 1942 who take refuge in a most unlikely place. Playing Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

What makes this film different is that it is based on the true story of the rescue of six Jewish children in August of 1942 who take refuge in a most unlikely place. We Are Here: This Israeli drama beautifully explores the relationship between father Aharon and his son Uri, an autistic young man in his 20s. Playing Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Visit JewishWindsor.org for more information and additional details.