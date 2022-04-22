Representation leads to understanding and empathy from the rest of the world.

When I was 9, I wore a Star of David necklace. It was a nice necklace, and I wore it everywhere, even when I went to the park. I did have an interesting experience with it once.

I had been playing on the swings when a girl came up to me. She told me my necklace was pretty. I said thank you, then she asked what it was. This question confused me because I thought everyone knew what it was. After I finished explaining my necklace, she asked me what it meant to be Jewish.

The question made me pause. I had attended Jewish schools my entire life, and I was unable to immediately respond. I tried my best, and despite not knowing how to explain it well, I think I did a decent job.

Sometimes when I wear a Star of David today, I think back to that time at the park. Since then, I have learned to explain Judaism to anyone who wants to know more. It’s hard to be the first Jewish person someone has met because sometimes they ask very broad or difficult questions. When I explain Judaism to someone, I think of a phrase I have heard, “you don’t have to explain your identity to anyone.” However, I disagree with that statement.

Despite how many incredible and accomplished Jews there are, many people do not know what it means to be Jewish. I always try my best to explain to people what Judaism is, and I hope that other Jews will too. It is our responsibility to teach others about Judaism.

People can make assumptions or hear misinformation and assume those are facts. After all, we only make up less than 1% of the people in the world. The Jewish people are such a small group that it is the job of each of us to represent Judaism. This doesn’t mean we have to wear a particular item or be perfect Jews, but we have to know who we are.

So, how do we represent Judaism? We can do this by sharing our culture and traditions. Sometimes explaining why you participate in particular customs can make a world of difference in understanding. When a friend asked what Rosh Hashanah was, I explained that it was the Jewish New Year, what it meant to me, and I let her try some apples and honey. She liked the taste, and she went home with the knowledge of what it was. Hopefully, if someone else does not know what Rosh Hashanah is, she can now explain it to them.

The more we represent Judaism and share it, the less stigmatized our practices and beliefs become. It feels great when a non-Jew understands why I can’t be at an event because of Shabbat or a holiday. Representation leads to understanding and empathy from the rest of the world. It is vital to our survival and prosperity as a people.

Rebecca Chynoweth is a senior at Frankel Jewish Academy.