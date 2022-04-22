Events take place April 28 and May 1.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) will host its annual community-wide Yom HaShoah commemoration on Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place in-person at The Zekelman Holocaust Center and will also be livestreamed at www.Holocaustcenter.org.

This year’s program will be led by local clergy Rabbi Michael Moskowitz of Congregation Shir Shalom and Cantor Michael Smolash of Temple Israel. Members of the community will speak and present stirring readings throughout the commemoration. In addition, candles designed to remember and honor the 6 million Jews lost in the Holocaust will be lit by survivors and children of survivors in the community. Following the event, all who wish to light a memorial candle are invited to do so in the museum at the Eternal Flame.

This year’s event is presented in cooperation with C.H.A.I.M. (Children of Holocaust Survivors Association in Michigan); Hidden Children and Child Survivors Association of Michigan; Michigan Jewish Conference; Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families, a Service of Jewish Senior Life; The Shaarit Haplaytah Organization; and The Voice/Vision Holocaust Survivor Oral History Archive.

April 28 is Yom HaShoah — also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day is dedicated to remembering the millions of lives lost to Nazi persecution as well as reflecting on the courageous acts of those who resisted the brutal regime. Gloria Ruskin and Marla Weiss, children of a Holocaust survivor, will share their father’s story at noon. A docent-led public tour is available at 1 p.m.

Unto Every Person There is A Name

The Zekelman Holocaust Center is inviting the community to participate in Unto Every Person There is a Name, an international Holocaust memorial project.

This project is designed to honor the memory of the 6 million Jews — among them 1.5 million children — murdered in the Holocaust. The project offers the opportunity to remember them as individuals, one at a time, through the public reading of their names.

From now through May 1, all members of the community are invited to record a video of themselves reading the names of Holocaust victims and uploading their video to social media. Tag @HolocaustCenter on Facebook and Instagram, and @HolocaustMI on Twitter, using the hashtag #RememberThemHC. In addition, participants are encouraged to tag friends and nominate them to take part in the project as well.

To receive a list of names and instructions on how to participate in this meaningful initiative, visit www.holocaustcenter.org/upcoming.