Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield will be the home of the Detroit Jewish Basketball League this summer.

Basketball is a great way to bring the Jewish community together.

That’s Daniel Shamayev’s strong belief, and the major reason why the energetic 21-year-old Keego Harbor resident has formed the Detroit Jewish Basketball League that will debut this summer.

Games in the weekly adult men’s league will run from 8-10 p.m. June 1 through Aug. 17 on the three courts in the recently renovated 17,000-square-foot gym at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield.

“I’m aiming for 100 guys on 12 teams, at least eight players on a team, with three divisions of four teams,” Shamayev said. “The divisions will be separated by the age and skill levels of the players. Players can form their own team or be part of the pool for the May 11 draft. Subs also are needed.

“What’s most important in the league is that everyone has fun, and the games are competitive. It’s no fun when your team gets blown out every week.

“The league will be a great way for players to expand their network of Jewish connections and play with and against Jewish community members with diverse backgrounds.”

Shamayev said he had 65 player signups for the league through last week.

With the support of different parts of the Jewish community that he finds “truly inspiring,” he said, he’s well on the way to reaching his goal of 100 players.

Dylan Bressler has signed up to play in the league.

The 24-year-old Royal Oak resident and first-year University of Detroit Mercy Law School student has an impressive basketball background.

He won two gold medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal in four years playing for Detroit in the JCC Maccabi Games, then he played for Frankel Jewish Academy, Adrian College and Keiser University in Florida, where he played for legendary coach Rollie Massimino.

“Basketball is big in the Jewish community here. Now there’s an opportunity for Jewish guys to play in a basketball league with other Jewish guys, and make new friends and connections,” Bressler said.

“That’s a big reason why I love sports. You can be out and see someone shooting a basketball, join him, and in five or 10 minutes, you’re friends.”

Games in the Detroit Jewish Basketball League will be two 20-minute running time halves except for the final two minutes of the second half.

Michigan high school basketball rules will be used because Michigan High School Athletic Association officials will work the games.

There will be regular-season games, a two-week mid-season tournament and three weeks of playoffs.

Besides crowning the league champion, the final night of the playoffs will have a banquet and all-star game. All-stars will be selected by a vote of league players.

Player registration fees will pay for a team jersey for each player, court rental costs, referees and scorekeepers.

Want to play in the league or be a sponsor to help defray costs? Contact Shamayev at (248) 797-3763 or danielrshamayev@gmail.com.

This is the second weekly Jewish adult men’s basketball league that Shamayev has formed.

He put together the Detroit Shul Basketball League in a few days last summer. About 40 men participated. Games were played at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield.

Bressler was the league’s leading scorer. He had 124 points in eight games.

