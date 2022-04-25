JFamily can help subsidize the costs of genetic testing.

JScreen, a national nonprofit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases and hereditary cancer, educates communities across the country on the importance of genetic screening for personal and family health. Spring has officially sprung, and the season of birth and renewal is the perfect time for people to start taking control of their health. In the spirit of the season, JScreen announced its support for National Cancer Control Month in April.

Established by Congress in April of 1938 and endorsed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940, National Cancer Control Month aims to draw attention to the prevalence of cancer, as well as the ever-expanding means by which it can be treated, prevented and controlled.

At JScreen, prevention of hereditary cancer is a top priority. Its team of passionate and highly skilled genetic counselors works in association with Emory University’s Department of Human Genetics to provide affordable and accessible genetic screening to assess a person’s risk. JScreen’s CancerGEN test analyzes 60 actionable cancer susceptibility genes. If a person receives a positive result, there are steps they can take to reduce their chances of developing cancer or to detect it at an early, treatable stage.

In addition to cancer genetic testing, JScreen also offers its ReproGEN test, which is designed to evaluate a couple’s risk of passing down genetic diseases like Tay-Sachs or cystic fibrosis to their future children. For prospective parents, this information can be invaluable, as it allows them to make informed decisions about their future families. With spring representing regrowth, renewal and health, JScreen emphasizes the goal of bringing healthy babies into the world and planning for a healthy and prosperous future.

“Our number one objective is to help people achieve the healthy lives they deserve,” says Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid, executive director of JScreen. “The more people we educate and test, the more lives we save.”

JScreen makes genetic testing simple by offering easy-to-use at-home saliva kits. The entire process is designed with user ease in mind. Results are ready in approximately three weeks. The JScreen tests use state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology, ensuring highly accurate results.

In the event of a positive result, JScreen acts as an incredible resource, providing the individual with access to licensed genetic counselors who are available for consultations both via phone and secure video teleconferencing. Genetic counselors ensure that people understand their results and options going forward.

“With Spring in the air, our hope is that people will take advantage of the peace of mind that genetic testing brings, and look toward a happy, healthy future,” Grinzaid says.

Help for Metro Detroiters

JFamily Detroit offers financial help for genetic screening, thanks to JFamily and the generosity of the Lacey Foon Family Fund and the DMC Foundation. JScreen program fees are being highly subsidized for the Detroit Jewish community as follows:

• ReproGEN reproductive genetic screening: $18 (normally $149) – Use code DetroitRepro

• CancerGEN cancer genetic screening: $36 (normally $199) – Use code DetroitPreventCancer

• ReproGEN and CancerGEN combo: $54 (normally $299) – Use code DetroitScreens

Program fees listed are based on individuals who provide any health insurance (regardless of coverage or deductibles). Individuals without health insurance can use the codes listed above and then apply for financial aid on the checkout page. Get a screening kit today at https://jfamily.jccdet.org/jscreen

If you have questions, reach out to Stephanie Erez at serez@jccdet.org.