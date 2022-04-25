The pandemic provided quite a juxtaposition with stories of those who tried to observe Passover during the Holocaust, and those today in Ukraine.

I was like a kid in a candy story these past few weeks in anticipation of hosting my first in-person seder in three years. Pesach is my favorite holiday because the focus is on passing the story of our heritage on to our children, who will then pass it on to their children, as has been done for many centuries now.

Something else particularly meaningful for me is the confluence of Judaism and Christianity this time of year: three of the Gospels share that Jesus’ Last Supper was the first night of Passover, so that meal very likely included lamb, wine and unleavened bread, and perhaps even bitter herbs and a version of charoset. Of course, the seder (service) did not exist then, but non-Jews at my seders over the years have found it very special to experience the foods and tradition that Jesus partook in at the Last Supper.

Passover is a story about freedom and, ultimately, this holiday tells a story about our people’s liberation from Egypt, while we pray for those today not free to worship as they wish.

Paul Gross is a meteorologist at WDIV-TV Channel 4 and is a board member at Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield.