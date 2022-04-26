Danielle Bricker, Taylor Chimoff, Kyle Hill, Sean Hill, and Ricki Feuereisen.
Danielle Bricker, Taylor Chimoff, Kyle Hill, Sean Hill, and Ricki Feuereisen. (Courtesy of Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals)

Organizations in Metro Detroit brought together dozens of people to celebrate Passover throughout Michigan.

Here are some of the highlights: 

Partners Detroit’s Pre Pesach Wonder Woman event – April 6:

The Partners Detroit Women’s Division Team hosted a pre-Pesach Wonder Woman event where women of all ages from the Metro Detroit Jewish community came together to get inspired and excited for the holiday. “I think the idea behind the whole evening was to celebrate the power of a woman to affect her family and bring in the holiday to her family with excitement, spirituality and relevance,” said Shaindel Fink, a member of the Women’s Division Team.

Judy Jacobs, Debbie Mayerfeld, Sheryl Lederman, Malke Torgow, Julie Lask and Fran Newman enjoy the event. Partners Detroit Women’s Division Team

We dip. You dip. We dip – Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals – April 7:

Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals hosted a Passover rehearsal dinner at their Platform 18 space in Royal Oak. “Our goal of the program was to have a mock seder. Like a seder type feel and experience while also just enjoying a fun night out with their friends,” said Erin Stiebel, an educator with the organization. Rabbi Leiby Burnham led the seder and walked through the seder from an educational perspective.

Jewish young professionals gather around the majestic seder table to learn about the Passover traditions from master educator Rabbi Leiby Burnham. Courtesy of Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals
Partners Detroit JYP Board Member Nikki Baron and her fiance, David Sable. Courtesy of Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals
Rabbi Noam Gross shares an inspirational idea about the Passover seder. Courtesy of Partners Detroit Jewish Young Professionals

Friendseder Community Brunch – April 10: 

The Well partnered with Zingerman’s to host a Friendseder Community Brunch Experience. Tessie Ives-Wilson, the event coordinator at Zingerman’s deli, says they were thrilled with the outcome of the event. “The Friendseder was a great format for us to engage guests who have been customers at Zingerman’s for many years who aren’t Jewish and introduce them to the story and traditions behind the dishes that are staples in Passover celebrations. Creating partnerships with the community around us and sharing stories through food are part of the guiding principles of Zingerman’s and this event gave us a way to do both of those in a unique way. I’m already dreaming about next year’s menu and looking forward to more collaboration with Rabbi Jeff and The Well.”

Tessie Ives-Wilson and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh led participants through the meal with a combination of culinary storytelling and Jewish learning. Courtesy of The Well
Tessie Ives-Wilson and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh led participants through the meal with a combination of culinary storytelling and Jewish learning. Courtesy of The Well

Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit – April 10: 

Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit had an intimate setting for a pre-Pesach gathering with the help of professional woodworker Marissa Ray. At the Wood & Wine Workshop, 25 young adults created their own seder plate design. Participants sampled a selection of kosher wines, tasted toffee matzah and received a package of shmura matzah to use for the seder. Shmura matzah and other seder supplies were provided to 100 individuals around the city of Detroit as well.

Sam Caruso, Ivan Meisner, Danielle and Sophia Perczyk, Jeff and Sam Brown, and Menucha Bluth-Rosenberg wood-burn their seder plates. Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit

NEXTGen Detroit Interfaith Couples Event – What’s your story? Passing down more than Passover – April 12

NEXTGen Detroit’s Interfaith Couples Committee held their first Passover event with the goal to form a community of interfaith couples where both parties feel supported and welcomed in the Jewish community. Blair Thoenes, NEXTGen Board member and Interfaith Couples Committee head, said for Passover they wanted to do something fun while exploring the importance of sharing family stories. “We decided it would be perfect to do a Passover event where we made chocolate-covered matzah treats. The event also included a program facilitated by Rabbi Jen Lader of Temple Israel, who shared the importance of discovering what their stories are and the ways to celebrate and honor holidays, life events, and how to preserve and share those things for the next generation.”

Nicole Kovenich, Blair Thoenes, and TJ McKenzie are pouring and covering the matzah with chocolate. NEXTGen Detroit
