The show uses music to transform simple interactions into profound experiences.

You might expect a show that won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, to be flashier, brimming with sophisticated dance numbers, elaborate sets and extravagant costumes. Instead, The Band’s Visit, now playing at the Fisher Theatre, has an understated beauty that renders its message even more poignant.

Based on a 2007 Israeli film of the same name, the musical is directed by David Cromer, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses. In 90 minutes without intermission, it depicts a band’s unexpected visit to a remote Israeli town.

The tongue-in-cheek summary projected onto the opening curtain sets the tone:

“Once not long ago a group of musicians came to Israel from Egypt. You probably didn’t hear about it. It wasn’t very important.”

While this terse description evokes a chuckle from the audience, it omits the essential message of this unassuming show: seemingly mundane events are as important as those that make headlines.

The show opens as musicians from the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra, led by their staid conductor Tewfiq (Sasson Gabay in a reprise of his film role), arrive in the small desert town of Bet Hatikva. Due to a language mix-up, they missed the bus to their intended destination, the similar-sounding Petah Tikva, where they are scheduled to perform at the Arab Cultural Center. The residents provide a dubious orientation in “Welcome to Nowhere,” where they describe Bet Hatikva as “basically bleak and beige and blah, blah, blah…”

Because there are no hotels and no buses until morning, Dina (Janet Dacal), the cynical proprietor of the local café, offers to host Tewfiq and the flirtatious trumpet player Haled (Southfield native Joe Joseph). After some discussion, she persuades her fellow townspeople to house the rest of these peculiar visitors dressed in powder-blue military uniforms.

It is not long before the magic begins to unfold through a series of encounters between the musicians and the villagers. Before the night ends, meaningful connections are made and hearts are indelibly touched.

The show uses music to transform simple interactions into profound experiences. There is no better example than Dina’s moving rendition of the ballad “Omar Sharif,” where she reminisces about the beloved movies and music of her childhood as Tewfiq listens raptly.

In another part of town, band member Simon (James Rana) plays his unfinished clarinet concerto to soothe a crying baby. The music casts its spell on the baby and its mother (Kendal Hartse), who releases a well of long-buried feelings that were eroding her relationship with her husband (Clay Singer).

“Haled’s Song About Love,” provides comic relief as the high-spirited musician encourages the timid Papi (Coby Getzug) to approach a girl at the local roller rink.

The revolving set by Scott Pask allows seamless scene changes and illustrates the theme that life is a continuous and often-repetitive cycle interrupted by the occasional miracle.

The score is an eclectic mix of Klezmer, classical Arabic and a touch of Broadway pop. The talented on-stage musicians make every number shine, and their post-curtain call performance is an unexpected treat.

On press night, a sound issue made it difficult to hear and understand some of the dialogue. Otherwise, this is a wonderful show that is more vital now than when it opened on Broadway in 2017. In a world of growing divisiveness, aggression, intolerance and fear, The Band’s Visit reminds us that kindness, tolerance and meaningful connections are found in unexpected places. We only have to pay attention.

Broadway In Detroit is no longer requiring guests to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or wear masks inside the theater. However, these rules may change based on current public health protocols.

The Band’s Visit runs through Sunday, May 1, at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Ticket prices start at $35. For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com.