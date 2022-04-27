Parshat Achare Mot: Leviticus 16:1-18:30; Ezekiel 22:1-19.

This week’s parshah opens with a twist on a repeated line of the biblical narrator: “And God spoke to Moses after the death of the two sons of Aharon.”

While we are accustomed to God speaking to Moses, this draws our attention not only to the surprising and sudden death of Nadav and Avihu but to the state of Moses, their uncle, as he is instructed to transmit a particularly important and difficult collection of laws.

Often referred to as the Holiness Code, the list of mitzvot explores the details and dynamics of intimate ritual and relationships. Much has been written by commentators throughout time seeking to fully understand and incorporate these laws into day-to-day life.

For contemporary readers, these mitzvot are often difficult and indeed painful. Even if we understand the Holiness Code to be, as Rashi points out, about differentiating ourselves from our ancient Cannanite and Egyptian neighbors, much of their content challenges ethos of inclusion and love we often take for granted today. This is particularly true in terms of the exclusion and oppression of LGBTQUIA people that has been built upon the text of this week’s parshah for hundreds of years.

Rabbis, scholars and activists have offered myriad readings that rebuke the vile use of Torah as a source of ostracization; there is, nevertheless, a seemingly unavoidable difficulty encountered. It is a tension that exists at the intersection of a litany of laws regulating intimate aspects of our lives and the Torah’s famous declaration: v’ahavta l’reacha kamocha (love thy neighbor as thyself), which we will read in the very next chapter of Leviticus.

This brings us back to our opening verse: “and God spoke to Moses after the death of the two sons of Aharon …” A casual reader may forget that Aharon’s two sons were also Moses’ nephews. He is receiving these words in a moment of grief and trauma. He is responsible for transmitting laws of holiness and acceptable and unacceptable behavior just moments after his nephews are killed for their well-intentioned transgression of these very laws.

In this way, our parshah reminds us of a difficult and important truth, namely, that leadership does not take place in a vacuum. We are called to lead, whether at home, at work or in the community, as our full and complex selves. The difficult moments and questions do not wait for our comfort or convenience; they emerge in the midst of life’s experiences, which tends to be messy more often than not.

Each of us is given opportunities to lead in life, to stand before our community and to be, in our own way, God’s messengers. This week’s parshah affirms that doing so is best accomplished when we step into the task as our full selves, knowing that it is all the pain, joy and everything in between that truly constitutes holiness.



Rabbi Ari Witkin is the director of Leadership Development at the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.