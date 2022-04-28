When asked about what inspired her to donate her hair, Hodaya Ellis said she’s just happy to help any way she can.

Hodaya Ellis, 16, is a 10th grader at Farber Hebrew Day School, who recently donated her hair for the fourth time to Zichron Menachem, an Israeli nonprofit that supports children living with cancer.

Hodaya says that her hair grows really fast and was down to her waist before she decided to cut it. “I usually go to my grandma’s hairdresser and get it professionally done, but I just went to Great Clips and got it cut to right above my shoulders,” she said.

When asked about what inspired her to donate her hair, Hodaya said she’s just happy to help any way she can. “It’s something really easy that I can do to help people, and it doesn’t inconvenience me to do it at all. I like my hair how it looks when it’s long and short. And my hair grows pretty fast.”

With this being the fourth time she’s decided to donate her hair, Hodaya’s mom, Tikvah Ellis, says she’s very proud of her daughter. Hodayah first decided to donate her hair when they lived in Canada and has donated her hair three times since moving to Detroit seven years ago.

Hodaya says she is just happy to have shorter hair for the spring season and feels fortunate to give back to those who can benefit from her hair.

If you’re interested in donating to Zichron Menachem, you can find more details by heading to zichron.org