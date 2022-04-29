David Kramer, Hebrew Free Loan’s board president, hopes the event gets the word out there about HFL’s William Davidson Jewish College Loan Program and all that it offers.

An upcoming community event presented by Hebrew Free Loan and JCC’s Jfamily, in collaboration with 20+ youth-serving organizations, looks to help high school students with their next big step.

The program, Knowledge Before College, is designed to help Jewish families in Michigan get their high school students’ college applications ready. Three experts from the community will share helpful advice about navigating the application process, writing an effective college essay and locating funding sources to help pay for higher education. Knowledge Before College will happen virtually on Tuesday, May 10, from 7-8 p.m.

Presenters include Robyn Weiss, M.Ed., MA, LPC, discussing how to best prepare and keep calm through the college application process; Kim Lifton, president of Wow Writing Workshop, providing tips for generating meaningful and outstanding college essays; and Cheryl Berlin, loan program director at Hebrew Free Loan, who will discuss funding sources and process steps to pay for college expenses.

Katie Vieder, JCC’s director of tween, teen and family engagement for Jfamily, says they’ve heard across the board as a community about parents and teens feeling unprepared for the college process.

“It’s such a big shift in living at home and going to the same school for so many years and all of a sudden you’re being thrown into a new environment and moving away for the first time,” Vieder said.

David Kramer, Hebrew Free Loan’s board president, hopes the event gets the word out there about HFL’s William Davidson Jewish College Loan Program and all that it offers.

“We want to make sure we’re not a secret, and Jewish parents and students know we’re there as a resource for them,” Kramer said. “We thought having a program that was factual and topical for students and parents would serve two purposes, provide people with knowledge and information they’re looking for and get the word out there about our loans and our processes.”

The father of a college freshman and high school junior, Kramer has been going through the process himself.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety that comes along with it and a lot of things to learn, so we thought putting together a program to help parents and students understand some of the things they need to know as they go into the season for preparing applications would be beneficial.”

If interested, register at https://www.beta.jlife.app/events/1957.