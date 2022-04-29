The public will have the opportunity to sample and vote on their favorite Soul Cafe pizza, and the dish with the most votes will be added permanently to the new menu.

West Bloomfield’s Soul Cafe’s delicious fully kosher menu is getting an exciting refresh. The Friendship Circle Soul Cafe team has been creating tasty new dishes to launch a new menu, and they’re turning to their dedicated community to help choose a new dish to include on the updated menu.

The public will have the opportunity to sample and vote on their favorite Soul Cafe pizza, and the dish with the most votes will be added permanently to the new menu.

Pizza lovers can visit Soul Cafe through May 7 to try a taste of the three pizzas and cast their vote for their favorite. For Soul Cafe customers who can’t make it into the restaurant, voting will also be held online at: www.friendshipcircle.org/soul/pick-your-pizza.

Friendship Circle’s Soul Cafe provides vocational opportunities to adults with special needs. The cafe staff teaches trainees fundamental skills including food prep, cooking, hosting and serving.