After a two-year COVID-induced absence, Metro Detroit’s “biggest and best used book and media sale” will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place from May 15-22. New this year, in addition to more than 200 tables brimming with used books and media inside the mall, shoppers can find a great sampling of Bookstock’s offerings in their outdoor tent.

Even with the two-year pause, the Bookstock leadership team stayed together and has been working diligently behind the scenes to make sure the sale, first launched 20 years ago, would return.

“A small group of volunteers continued to meet weekly at our book depot, now at Congregation Beth Ahm, continuing to sort books and hold a few pop-up sales for members of Bookstock’s partner agencies,” said Beverly Phillips, Bookstock’s publicity chair. “Even during COVID we were meeting, trying to figure out how we could come back because we knew we were out of people’s minds and memories for two years. We knew that would be a challenge.”

Proceeds from Bookstock benefit literacy and education projects throughout Detroit and Oakland and Wayne counties, as well as several counties in northern Michigan. Detroit Free Press Columnist Neal Rubin is Honorary Chairperson of Bookstock and Alycia Meriweather, deputy superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), is Bookstock’s Honorary Chancellor. Bookstock 2022’s Presenting Sponsor is the Mike Morse Law Firm.

This Year’s Kick-off

Bookstock’s Pre-Sale will kick off on Sunday, May 15, at 8:15 a.m. with a performance by members of the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Renaissance High School Marching Band. There is a $20 admission charge for the pre-sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s treasure trove of bargains.

This year, Bookstock offers more than ever before, with hundreds of thousands of gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape and vinyl for sale at bargain basement prices. The sale will continue through Sunday, May 22, running Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bookstock 2022 will celebrate teachers with Teacher Appreciation Days on May 17 and May 18, giving 50% off to all teachers with a valid ID from 2-7 p.m. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards (Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher essay contest) will be presented to DPSCD fourth-grade students, and cash prizes will be given to students, their teachers and their schools. There will be a Half Price Finale on Sunday, May 22.

Over its nearly two decades, Bookstock has generated more than $2.25 million for literacy and education projects in Michigan. Nearly 700 volunteers work together throughout the year to organize and staff the weeklong Bookstock sale.

Over the course of the pandemic, Bookstock increased their social media presence. In December, Bookstock started holding a series of Facebook Live events at independent bookstores. Rubin conducts all the interviews for the events.

“We felt because our focus is literacy, we want to also highlight the independent bookstores that are the lifeblood of our community in terms of literacy,” Phillips said.

Bookstock also had one event at the Southfield Library. Guests include local authors and bookstore owners.

Phillips says Bookstock wants to come back in the biggest way possible, as they’ve been holding back for two years.

“I hope it really solidifies people’s passion for literacy, education and their love of reading. Bookstock is a great recycling event because it gets books out of people’s basements and back in other people’s laps, where they belong.”

Sharon Resnick, a Bookstock volunteer and co-chair who helps lead the charge in sorting books at their depot, says they have more inventory than ever before.

“Right now, I’d say we have 3,000-3,500 boxes of books and media,” she said. “I would say we have easily well over 300,000 items to sell.”

Resnick views Bookstock’s return as a return to normal life and looks forward to seeing Bookstock friends and clearing out everything they have stored so they can start fresh in the fall.

“I would love to get as many of these books and media into the hands of people as we can, and I would love to see people in the mall happily taking home new treasures,” Resnick said.

Bookstock is brought to the community by a consortium of nonprofit organizations that support education and literacy projects throughout Metro Detroit.

For more information about Bookstook, call the Bookstock hotline, (248) 645-7840, ext. 365, or visit bookstockmi.org.