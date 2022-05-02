All clothing sales in May over $40 will receive a discount cleaning voucher.

Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest thrift shops in metro Detroit, is celebrating May with sales to make spring fashion affordable for everyone, plus discount vouchers for local dry cleaners on clothing sales over $40.

Sales begin May 5-7 with a Mother’s Day Sale with 25 percent off all merchandise, including the home décor area and The Council Collection, a new room dedicated to designer wear and upscale fashion brands.

From May 26-28 there will be a Memorial Day Sale with 25 percent off clothing and accessories in The Council Collection men’s and women’s departments.

Local cleaners participating include Dubin Cleaners and Laundry located in West Bloomfield and Farmington Hills, Daisy Cleaners located in Farmington Hills, and Janet Davis Cleaners in Berkley. Proceeds from all the sales at Council Re|Sale go to benefit the programs and services of the of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI).

“Everyone wants to refresh their wardrobe at this time of year but with inflation being so high, we know that many families can’t spend a lot of money on new clothes,” said, President of NCJW|MI Amy Cutler, in a release. “Our sales will help metro Detroiters have a spring in their step with affordable, sustainable, fashion in the warmer months to come, plus our Mother’s Day sale ensures that, whatever your budget, you can afford a treat for mom.”

Council Re|Sale proceeds support the many projects of NCJW|MI, benefiting Detroit area women, children, and families in need.