The Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee had the honor of once again hosting its annual Diplomatic Seder in person, the first time since 2019, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in early April.

An inspiring evening, Honorary Consul of Korea David Rodon served as the honorary chair and was joined by fellow members of the Michigan Diplomatic Corps representing countries such as Great Britain, France, Canada, Poland, Latvia, Belgium and Brazil. The diverse audience, who were filled with joy to once again join together, included JCRC/AJC board members and past presidents, as well as friends representing the Muslim, African American, Christian and Hindu communities.

Led by Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg, alongside JCRC/AJC Board President Seth Gould, Executive Director Rabbi Asher Lopatin and Diplomatic Committee Co-Chairs Howard Brown and Carol Ogusky, the seder began in the main sanctuary where attendees learned about the different parts of the bimah and viewed a Torah scroll. A highlight was when “Oh, Freedom” was sung by Monique Brewer, alongside her parents Barbara and Pastor Brewer.

Guests then moved into Handleman Hall for the main part of the program, where a moment of silence was held for the people of Ukraine. Diners at each table enjoyed learning and informative conversation, some of which included the four questions said in the diplomats’ own language, as well as a traditional Passover meal.

For JCRC/AJC, one of the organization’s main hopes is to build bridges to peace between all faith communities. The evening was a success as Passover customs, from slavery to freedom, were shared and warmly embraced.