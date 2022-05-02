Daphna Feldman and her team decided they were going to cook — making enhancements for the Shabbat Hagadol meal, the Shabbat before Passover.

Last month, Farber High School students and staff came together to help those in need halfway around the world.

Daphna Feldman, Farber High School’s Hebrew coordinator, watched the news when the war started in Ukraine and, like everybody else, was very upset and disturbed. Feldman then read about children from two Jewish orphanages in Odessa who fled the country seeking refuge and felt something needed to be done.

Together with her faculty, it was decided to launch a fundraising activity.

Feldman and her team decided they were going to cook — making enhancements for the Shabbat Hagadol meal, the Shabbat before Passover. It was decided they would cook the food and sell it with all proceeds raised going to the Jewish children who were forced to leave their orphanages in search of safety. The food was sold to Farber families and some families from Young Israel of Oak Park.

About 30-35 Farber high school students and five Farber teachers from the Hebrew department did the cooking. The youth organization Bnei Akiva also joined them. The cooking was done in stages and took place over two weeks. The food was cooked out of Farber’s school kitchen and the Young Israel of Oak Park kitchen. Rabbi Sharly Digedker also spent many hours in the kitchen helping out.

“We felt our students should be engaged in something like this, and they should learn when our fellow Jews are in trouble, we need to help them,” Feldman said. “And rather than just go and ask them to bring me a certain amount of money from home, I wanted them involved in doing something and feel they’re actually doing something to help the kids.”

The five-course enhancements included Yerushalmi Kugel, seasoned rice, puff pastry filled with mushrooms, Salatim (Israeli salad) and chocolate cake.

More than 50 families ordered the meals and around $3,000 was raised for the orphans. Feldman said some families donated money. Some families sponsored the fundraiser, giving them a bigger amount of money to help cover their expenses.

Feldman says the students were truly engaged in the fundraiser, which she hoped would be the case.

“I really wanted to stress to them that if we don’t help our fellow Jews wherever they are in trouble, then who is going to help them?” Feldman said. “Indifference is something we don’t live by. We have to show we care, and if we could just put a smile on these Jewish orphans’ faces for Passover, if they can get something new for Passover, that would be nice. I think it’s a very important lesson to teach our students.”

Feldman would like to see other schools do the same thing or something similar to help the cause.

“I’m hoping if other schools read about it, they’ll do something too,” Feldman said. “We need to take care of each other.”