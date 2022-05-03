ADL cites a 56% increase in incidents in 2021.

The 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents issued April 26 by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows antisemitic incidents in Michigan increasing on an alarming trend, mirroring nationwide figures. Michigan saw a significant increase from 51 incidents in 2020 to 112 incidents in 2021.

Antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL. The 34% year-over-year increase represents the highest number of incidents on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

Michigan was once again among the states with the most incidents. Incident reports came from 32 cities across the state, said Carolyn Normandin, ADL Michigan regional director.

“This is troublesome, and it has been troublesome for several years,” Normandin said. “There are more incidents reported to our office than ever before. It’s really problematic that hate, and particularly antisemitism, has become so common in this country and state that we see these numbers at all-time highs.”

The audit reported 104 harassment incidents in Michigan, cases where one or more Jews reported feeling harassed by antisemitic language or actions, and eight vandalism incidents, cases where property was damaged in a manner that harmed or intimidated Jews.

Twelve of Michigan’s incidents were classified as extremist related; Folksfront, a neo-Nazi group, was very active with propaganda across the state.

Eighteen incidents involved Jewish schools or institutions and 11 incidents occurred in non-Jewish schools or universities.

Ann Arbor Factor

Witness for Peace (WFP), an antisemitic and anti-Israel group, continued its weekly protests outside Ann Arbor’s Beth Israel Congregation throughout 2021 (the protests began in 2003).

Prior to 2021, ADL tabulated these harassment incidents once a month. In 2021, the methodology was updated to more accurately reflect the disruptive and traumatic impact that these weekly violations are having on many Jews in Ann Arbor.

“WFP’s weekly agitation of the congregants at the synagogue for nearly two decades is outrageous,” Normandin said. “Although the degree of the spike in Michigan was impacted by the change in counting methodology for the WFP incidents, even excluding those numbers, Michigan still saw a 56% increase.”

On a national scale, the ADL audit found that antisemitic incidents reached a high watermark across virtually every category. Attacks against Jewish institutions, including Jewish community centers and synagogues, were up by 61%. Incidents at K-12 schools increased 106% and incidents on college campuses rose 21%. Incidents were reported in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Assaults, considered the most serious incident type because it involves person-on-person physical violence triggered by antisemitic animus, increased 167%, jumping to a total of 88 reports in 2021 from 33 in 2020. Incidents of harassment were up 43%, and acts of antisemitic vandalism rose 14%.

A substantial surge was reported during the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas. There was a 148% increase in reports of antisemitic incidents that month when compared to May 2020. A total of 387 incidents were reported that month with 297 of the incidents occurring after May 10, the date marking the official start of military action.

With continuing alarming trends state-wide and nationally, Normandin urges people to combat the hate by using their voice and urging others to do the same.

“My No. 1 guidance is that we must stand up to antisemitism and all forms of hatred,” Normandin said.

“We cannot let this become normalized behavior. Let’s make sure everyone holds public officials and civic leaders accountable. They must speak out against antisemitism. That’s got to be a standard practice.”