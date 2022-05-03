Alice Frank’s work was recently honored by the Michigan Watercolor Society and went on tour with Mercedes Benz.

Award-winning artist Alice Frank has a large solo show opening May 6 at the Lawrence Street Gallery, a cooperative, member-run gallery in Ferndale.

Alice and her husband, Sidney, are longtime members of Temple Kol Ami and have been Metro Detroit residents for more than 52 years.

Her work was recently honored by the Michigan Watercolor Society and went on tour with Mercedes Benz. An original enamel sculpture of hers was acquired by The Zekelman Holocaust Center.

Frank has shown work in competitively juried art shows across the state (from East Jordan to Petoskey to Ann Arbor) and in galleries across the country. Now it’s available — and affordable — for local art lovers.

Frank said she’s always gathering new sources of inspiration, from studying the textures of the bark on trees during a walk in Cranbrook later to be echoed in her mixed media pieces to charming neighborhood dogs and translating their whimsy into her playful metal sculptures and prints.

Her show will feature enamel, mixed media, watercolor, handmade paper, fiber arts, silver jewelry and much more.

In another artist’s hands such a diversity of work could feel too wide ranging but with over 35 years of study and experimentation, her artwork comes together as thematic, expressive and incredibly captivating.

Prices of works range from $35-$2,000 so there is something memorable for every budget.

The show runs through the month of May (closing the Saturday before Memorial Day).