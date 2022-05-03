Join Tamarack Camps by adding your favorite new or gently used book to camp’s new lending libraries.

Tamarack Camps is hosting a community-wide book drive to bring the gift of reading to campers. Thanks to the support of Applebaum Family Philanthropy’s Compass Fund, Tamarack Camps is creating unique lending libraries and additional educational programming this summer.

Each lending library will be dedicated to a specific camper population (starting with second grade and going through ninth grade). The grant dollars will support the materials for the libraries’ design and production. Grant funding will also help facilitate reading and educational programming throughout the summer.

The addition of lending libraries will provide significant benefits to Tamarack’s entire camp community during the summer of 2022 and beyond. The new libraries will allow campers and counselors to pursue their individual passions for reading throughout the summer. Further, as part of the agency’s efforts to respond to mental health challenges, the lending libraries will provide campers with quiet, contemplative respite activities.

“When we heard about the lending libraries concept and the need to provide additional mental health support and enrichment opportunities for campers, we knew we wanted to be involved,” said Molly Applebaum-Wyett, co-trustee of the Applebaum Family Philanthropy Compass Fund. “This is just the latest example of camp evolving for the needs of the community.”

Rebecca Applebaum-Wyett, co-trustee of the Applebaum Family Philanthropy Compass Fund, added.

“A key component of the Compass Fund’s mission is to help our future Jewish community and to respond to emerging issues. The lending libraries for campers is an excellent innovative model to encourage meaningful camper connections while providing the important space to read and wonder. We are so pleased to support Tamarack through our Compass Fund for this purpose.”

Please join in filling camp’s new lending libraries by donating new or gently used books in good condition. Books can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the lobby of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit in Bloomfield Township through June 3.

“We are thrilled to launch our book drive in partnership with the Applebaum Family Philanthropy Compass Fund. It was important to involve our community in this initiative and we are excited that more people will have the opportunity to be part of camp’s magic this summer by sharing their favorite books and stories with our campers,” says Ashleigh Imerman, chief advancement officer of Tamarack Camps.

For questions regarding the book drive, call (248) 647-1100. To learn more about Tamarack Camps, visit www.tamarackcamps.com. To learn more about the Applebaum Family Philanthropy Compass Fund, visit www.applebaumphilanthropy.org.