The 29th annual celebration takes place on Zoom May 22.

Since 1993, Jewish Senior Life has honored eight remarkable people in our community, each 80 years of age or older, with the Tikkun Olam Award for helping to “Repair the World.”

This year’s outstanding honorees are Shirley Benyas, Charles Danto, Dr. Joseph Jacobson, Sophie Klisman, Rene Lichtman, Rae Sharfman, Jerry Soble, and Sylvia Starkman. Among this year’s group of honorees are businessmen, artists, human rights activists and Holocaust survivors.

In partnership with the Frankel Jewish Academy, students interview the eight honorees and lifelong friendships are made.

This year’s FJA students are Allison Feldman, Erin Grey, Aliyah Lofman, Merrick Michaelson, Caleb Robbins, Zion Rozin, Erin Starr and Ben Taylor-Abt.

Eight Over Eighty is Jewish Senior Life’s major annual fundraiser. Proceeds from Eight Over Eighty enhance the quality of life for residents throughout all JSL communities, with an emphasis on subsidizing the cost of food for low-income residents.

Join the virtual celebration on May 22 at noon by visiting jslmi.org/8over80.

You can recognize these leaders of the community by becoming a sponsor or purchasing an ad in the Eight Over Eighty Ad Journal. Make your donation online at jslmi.org/8over80 or by contacting Amanda Martlock at (248) 592-5098, amartlock@jslmi.org. Ad Journal deadline is May 6.