Parshat Kedoshim: Leviticus 19:1-20:27; Amos 9:7-15.

Imagine this scene: A mother says to her daughter, “Have a good time playing outside; be a good girl, be honest; respect people you meet; by the way, if you see a blind person on the street don’t put something in his way so he trips and falls.”

That last instruction would seem unnecessary after the general instruction to be “good.” Yet, that is exactly what we read in this week’s Torah portion.

The parshah begins with the general introduction: “You shall be holy for I, the Lord your God, am holy.” Then we read a rather long list of specific mitzvot, including respect your parents, observe the Shabbat, don’t bear a grudge, love your neighbor as yourself and don’t put a stumbling block before the blind.

How are we to understand the last mitzvah in this list? Wouldn’t we have known not to do something so horrendous without the Torah reminding us?

The rabbis of tradition had an answer to this question. They understood the use of the phrase “stumbling block before the blind” as referring to actions that we might be less careful to avoid; and, thus, the mitzvah becomes a critical part of teaching us to be “holy.” They interpreted “blind” to refer to someone who is, metaphorically speaking, blind in a particular way.

The rabbis understood that if someone has a weakness that they struggle with that is beyond their control and another person takes advantage of that weakness, that person is, in essence, “putting a stumbling block before the blind.” If we, for example, offer food or drink to an individual that we know should not have it, or tempt someone to violate what we know to be their values and commitments, we are transgressing the mitzvah.

In addition, there is another interpretation, which says the stumbling block reference means giving someone advice that is not appropriate for him or her. How often do we find ourselves willing to offer our ideas to someone else without thinking whether the advice is good for them? How often do we, instead of telling a friend to consult a physician, an attorney or a counselor, decide to dispense “wisdom” based on our experience — experience that might be totally or even subtly different from theirs? In that way, we are, in fact, leading someone astray and perhaps causing them to stumble.

Of course, giving advice to a friend isn’t always a bad idea; and, while it is good to be sensitive, it is up to an individual to act on advice, accept or not accept it. Each person must be aware of his or her own weaknesses and not simply blame someone else for tempting them.

In commanding us to be holy, the Torah instructs us to take on more responsibility in caring for the well being of others. By being sensitive to others, we take a step closer to the Torah’s ultimate goal.

Robert Dobrusin is rabbi emeritus at Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor. This article originally appeared in the JN April 28, 2011.