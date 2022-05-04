The retired couple feel it’s important to keep the Jewish identity strong in their community and will do whatever they can to make it better.

Mike and Sandi Malowitz have both been nominated to be our volunteers of the week for being active with the Windsor Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation. The retired couple feel it’s important to keep the Jewish identity strong in their community and will do whatever they can to make it better.

Mike is the president of Windsor JCC and Federation while his wife, Sandi, is an active volunteer for the organization.

Sandi said she used to work as a program director. “I was staff at Federation JCC for many, many years, and then I retired and now I’m just involved with Mike on programs and activities.”

Mike added that he’s very community-minded and just gets a kick out of being involved. “I’ve also been president of our congregation and long past president of the Dental Society. This is actually my second round as president of the of the center. I was president roughly 25 years ago and I know a little bit more than I did the first time.”

He says while it’s a volunteer position, he has a lot of fun with it. “I enjoy it. It’s for the betterment of the community. And that’s where my head is. So that’s what I do,” he added.

Just recently, the couple says the Windsor Federation has worked hard to put on its 19th Annual Ruth and Bernard Friedman Windsor Jewish Film Festival that began April 25.

“I do the creative part, the brochure or the poster, the PowerPoint, before each film. I just get a kick out of it. I enjoyed doing it. So, every year it’s gotten a little better and the committee’s wonderful to work on,” Mike said.

Since the pandemic, the Windsor Federation has continued to keep things going with virtual events, but both Mike and Sandi say they are excited to be back in person again with the goal of doing one program a week.

“We’re very active. We’re back programming as much as we can, as quickly as we can. We’re just setting up now for the summer day camp. We’re planning some other things that will be ongoing. They’re not finalized yet,” he said.

Mike says even though the Windsor community is smaller than the Metro Detroit community, they are actively working to build a strong Jewish identity and hope to become more involved with the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

To find more details about the Windsor Jewish Federation and its upcoming events, head to their website: www.jewishwindsor.org.