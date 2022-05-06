Healing both physically and mentally, Ronit Szczotka says she’s now reached a point where she feels more connected to motherhood while also achieving work-life balance.

Growing up, mental health therapist Ronit Szczotka read the popular Chicken Soup for the Soul book series, where everyday people share personal journeys and challenges.

“I would read the books and relate to others,” the 31-year-old recalls. She experienced mental health struggles in her family as a kid and didn’t understand them. “In the early-to-mid-’90s, I saw how challenging it could be to not only access services, but also the stigma that surrounds it.”

At the time, people just didn’t talk about mental health, Szczotka explains. “It was something not to be discussed with anyone out of fear that it could negatively impact your relationships, or even your career to the point where you would be fired.”

The secrecy of mental health led Szczotka down a journey to learn more about it and to find answers to the many questions she had about what mental health truly was.

Opening the Dialogue about Mental Health

As she grew older, she became a big fan of the hit TV show Law and Order SVU, where she first saw the field of forensic psychology and the career opportunities it offered. “It was shedding light and opening the dialogue about mental health and how it can impact people’s behaviors and actions,” she recalls.

Inspired by the show, Szczotka attended Beloit College in Wisconsin with the goal of going into forensic psychology. Yet, toward the end of her college career, “I found social work and realized I could still explore mental health without attending medical school,” she explains, hesitant to spend 12 years pursuing a medical degree.

Graduating in 2012, Szczotka immediately entered Avodah’s Jewish Service Corps where she got what she calls her “first taste of social work.” She worked as a housing case manager finding homes for men who were homeless, while also learning about mental health conditions like bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia.

Later, while doing clinical rotations as a grad student at Wayne State University, Szczotka was placed at an inpatient psychiatric hospital where she learned even more about mental health conditions and their diagnoses. It led her to pursue an outpatient setting, where she continues to work today as a mental health therapist.

“I primarily work with young adults struggling with various life stressors through the lens of anxiety and depression,” she says of her work’s focus. Szczotka is driven by the ability to provide a safe place for individuals to share their thoughts without judgment.

Becoming a Mom in the Pandemic

Now, Szczotka, who is a dual citizen of the United States and Australia, where she was born, balances work with the journey of being a new mom. Her daughter Orli, almost 2, taught her the most important life lessons yet that she shares with others on her Instagram, @rediscovering_ronit.

“When our daughter arrived, my husband, Michael, seamlessly stepped into dad mode as if he were born to do it,” Szczotka recalls, “whereas I, on the other hand, took some time to find my footing.”

Szczotka struggled with breastfeeding, something she thought would be “the most natural thing in the world,” because her body was still physically healing from the pregnancy. She also felt the first symptoms of postpartum anxiety, a mental health condition she says isn’t as well known or understood as postpartum depression.

Finally, after postpartum anxiety had begun to interfere with her ability to enjoy life’s most precious moments, such as a birthday party for her daughter, Szczotka sought out help. “I went far too long without asking for help because as a mental health therapist, I was like, ‘I have all the tools I need to combat my own mental health,’” she recalls.

Healing both physically and mentally, Szczotka says she’s now reached a point where she feels more connected to motherhood while also achieving work-life balance. She and Michael are set to welcome their second child in October and are thrilled to do so.

Finding Balance in Love and Life

Szczotka, who was recently featured in pictures for a new JFamily Facebook group, has also learned different ways to find balance in the interfaith relationship she shares with her husband. While their children are being raised Jewish, they continue to celebrate the cherished traditions of Michael’s Catholic upbringing and family life.

“I personally love Christmas,” Szczotka says. “For us, it’s about coming together and having a tree and looking at lights. It’s the tradition we’ve held for 15 years together [of being in a relationship since high school].”

In her spare time, Szczotka enjoys the simple things in life, like going on walks with Orli or heading to brunch with her girlfriends. She also enjoys barbecuing with Michael in the summer.

“To be honest, I’m just winging it every day,” she admits. “But something someone told me when I was in the thick of it was remembering that the sun will always set on the hardest days and a new day will quickly follow. And it has stuck with me.”