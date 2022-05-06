On Sunday, April 10, a group of volunteers helped the nonprofit organization get their garden ready for the spring and summer.

To bring in the spring season, NEXTGen Detroit Volunteers partnered up with Michigan Urban Farming Initiative (MUFI) for a day of service. On Sunday, April 10, a group of volunteers helped the nonprofit organization get their garden ready for the spring and summer.

“We had about 10 volunteers from NEXTGen Detroit come out to the farm for a couple hours,” said Alyse Waldhorn with NEXTGen Detroit Volunteer Committee. “We cleared out some of the vegetable beds and we planted marigolds around the perimeter.”

The volunteers got to speak with the founder of the farm and learn about the organization’s history. Alyse says the NEXTGen Volunteer Committee likes to host a couple volunteer events a year. “The volunteer committee likes to bring people together who want to lend a hand and make a difference. It’s also a nice way to meet new friends and give back at the same time.”

To learn more about the events hosted by NEXTGen Detroit head to https://jlive.app.