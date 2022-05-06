David Moiseev, Jeremy Zickerman and Stephanie Hollander clear out the vegetable beds and plant marigolds.
David Moiseev, Jeremy Zickerman and Stephanie Hollander clear out the vegetable beds and plant marigolds. (NEXTGen Detroit)

On Sunday, April 10, a group of volunteers helped the nonprofit organization get their garden ready for the spring and summer.

To bring in the spring season, NEXTGen Detroit Volunteers partnered up with Michigan Urban Farming Initiative (MUFI) for a day of service. On Sunday, April 10, a group of volunteers helped the nonprofit organization get their garden ready for the spring and summer. 

“We had about 10 volunteers from NEXTGen Detroit come out to the farm for a couple hours,” said Alyse Waldhorn with NEXTGen Detroit Volunteer Committee. “We cleared out some of the vegetable beds and we planted marigolds around the perimeter.” 

The volunteers got to speak with the founder of the farm and learn about the organization’s history. Alyse says the NEXTGen Volunteer Committee likes to host a couple volunteer events a year. “The volunteer committee likes to bring people together who want to lend a hand and make a difference. It’s also a nice way to meet new friends and give back at the same time.” 

A group photo of all the volunteers, David Moiseev, Alyse Waldhorn, Jared Kohlenberg, Jeremy Zickerman, Arie Zeidner, Stephanie Hollander, Alana Silver and Abby Rubin
A group photo of all the volunteers, David Moiseev, Alyse Waldhorn, Jared Kohlenberg, Jeremy Zickerman, Arie Zeidner, Stephanie Hollander, Alana Silver and Abby Rubin NEXTGen Detroit
NEXTGen Detroit volunteers collect tools to start their work: Alana Silver, Abby Rubin, Cameron Billes and Stephanie Hollander.
NEXTGen Detroit
volunteers collect tools to start their work: Alana Silver, Abby Rubin, Cameron Billes and Stephanie Hollander. NEXTGen Detroit

To learn more about the events hosted by NEXTGen Detroit head to https://jlive.app.

Previous articleLove, Work and New Motherhood: Mental Health Therapist Ronit Szczotka on Navigating Life
Rachel Sweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR