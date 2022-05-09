Hadassah also supports infertility treatments and research through the work of the Hadassah Medical Organization in Israel

Hadassah sent a letter to members of Congress outlining the disproportionate impact infertility has on the Jewish community and urging Congress to recognize that infertility is a disease that needs further research to improve treatments and outcomes and that individuals and families need access to infertility-related services.

“For too long, infertility and the struggle toward parenthood have been topics of quiet suffering, particularly in the Jewish community,” said Rhoda Smolow, Hadassah National President. “That’s why Hadassah is leading the call for change. By asking policymakers to expand access to infertility care and reduce the financial burden of treatments, we are empowering all of the patients, families and communities infertility affects. We are grateful for the strong support of our partners across the Jewish community.”

One in eight couples in the United States reports having trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy and nearly 12% of women have received infertility services in their lifetime.

The letter asks members of Congress to support a bipartisan, Hadassah-backed resolution sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have co-sponsored this resolution with Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz and Congressman Crenshaw, including Michigan lawmakers: Rep. Elissa Slotkin [D-MI-8],

Hadassah also supports infertility treatments and research through the work of the Hadassah Medical Organization in Israel. In a country that is the worldwide leader in vitro fertilization (IVF), with the most IVF cycles per capita of any other, the Jerusalem medical center’s fertility clinics stand out. They are renowned for their services and techniques and have made Hadassah a leader in fertility treatment and research since the 1960s.