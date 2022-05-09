The Levin Center remains a proud part of its host institution, Wayne State University Law School.

The Levin Center at Wayne Law will be known as the Carl Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy, the Center announced April 28.

“We have been talking internally about the need to include in our name elements that describe our mission and work,” said Jim Townsend, the Center’s director, in a letter. “I has have been nine months since the passing of our founder and namesake, Sen. Carl Levin. It seemed like a good time to announce our new name, which we hope speaks to his legacy and the impact and aspirations of the Center’s work.”

Eugene Driker, the chair of the Center’s Advisory Board, said in a letter, “Naming an organization can be challenging and complicated, so the Center engaged many people in our decision-making process, including the Levin family, the Levin Center Advisory Board, its Faculty Advisory Committee, and others.

“We want to thank everyone who helped us. Their perspectives on the meaning of Sen. Levin’s work, the example he set, and the goals of the Center were invaluable to us,” he added.

The Levin Center’s revised name and new promotional video aim to communicate the link between legislative oversight and the civic values and norms that uphold our democracy. “By championing the values and techniques of bipartisan legislative fact-finding, the Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy is building a pathway of trust and civic respect among lawmakers in Washington and across the United States,” Townsend said. “We are working every day to enable lawmakers and the public to separate fact from fiction and strengthen institutions at the core of our democracy.”

