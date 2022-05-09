The annual Send a Kid to Tamarack event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

At the heart of Tamarack Camps’ mission is the belief that every child should have the opportunity to experience Jewish summer camp, regardless of financial ability. The agency’s annual event, Send a Kid to Tamarack, raises funds for financial scholarship assistance and helps subsidize all camper fees in an effort to keep programs affordable and accessible for all families in our community.

Tamarack Camps is thrilled to honor community leaders, Sue and Alan J. Kaufman, and distinguished camp alumna, Rachel Grey Ellis, at this year’s event at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Sue and Alan Kaufman have generously invested in the lives of many individuals and families in our community. The Kaufmans have made an indelible impact on Tamarack Camps by supporting camper scholarships, in building the Sue and Alan J. Kaufman and Family Staff Lodge and by serving as lay leaders in a variety of roles.

Sue and Alan’s support and engagement extend far beyond Tamarack. Since 2012, their partnership with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and Tamarack Camps has powered the Sue & Alan Kaufman & Family Teen Mission to Israel, a testament of their commitment to fostering meaningful connections between Metro Detroit and Israel.

Among his stewardship of numerous Michigan organizations, Alan is the immediate past president of the United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit and a board member of Adat Shalom Synagogue, Jewish Community Center, Detroit Zoological Society and Business Leaders for Michigan. Sue is the immediate past president and previous campaign chair of Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy, and she is a board member of Hebrew Free Loan.

Distinguished alumna, Rachel Grey Ellis, developed a love for camp at a young age when her parents, Ruth (z”l) and Jim Grey, initiated the first Family Camp program. Rachel was a teen service staff member, counselor, and tripper — and in each of these roles, Rachel positively impacted those around her. Rachel served on the Tamarack Board of Directors for over a decade and has helped strengthen alumni outreach efforts. She has shaped the Jewish identities of thousands of teens through her professional work at BBYO, and she continues to lead in our community as the recently appointed executive director at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

“We have the pleasure of honoring Sue and Alan J. Kaufman and Rachel Grey Ellis — positive forces in Jewish Detroit and integral links of our Tamarack circle,” said Lee Trepeck, CEO, Tamarack Camps. “They exemplify the theme of this year’s event, l’dor v’dor (from generation to generation), which also highlights the 120th anniversary of our agency’s founding by the Fresh Air Society. In partnership with this community, we renew our commitment to providing a nurturing place for future leaders to learn, explore, and grow Jewishly for the next 120 years — and beyond!”

The event includes a strolling outdoor reception with entertainment followed by a seated indoor program. Join Tamarack Camps in celebrating their honorees, while supporting the lives of countless children and teens for generations to come. For tickets or donation information, visit https://tamarackcamps.com/giving/send-a-kid-to-tamarack/sk2t-event/ or contact Tamarack Camps at (248) 952-9105 or sk2t@tamarackcamps.com.