The JWV has been granted permission by several Metro Detroit-area temples and synagogues to place U.S. Flag Disposal Boxes in their lobbies.

Displaying an American flag outside obviously subjects it to a variety of weather conditions often leaving “Old Glory” worn and tattered — even among the best of flags. What some folks may not know is that there’s a respectful and appropriate way to dispose of an aging flag, and the Jewish War Veterans Department of Michigan (JWV) can conveniently make that happen for you.

The JWV has been granted permission by several Metro Detroit-area temples and synagogues to place U.S. Flag Disposal Boxes in their lobbies. A JWV member who is affiliated with the temple or synagogue empties the box periodically.

As of this writing, boxes are currently located at Temples Shir Shalom, Beth El, Kol-Ami, Birmingham and Shir Tikvah, as well as Congregations Shaarey Zedek and Adat Shalom.

Flags that are collected will be disposed of in a manner prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code, in a flag retirement ceremony held at Great Lakes National Cemetery (GLNC) on Flag Day, June 14.

The JWV asks that you drop your flag(s) off no later than Sunday, June 12, so that final collections can be included among the flags being delivered to the GLNC.

We are fast approaching the Memorial and July 4th holidays. Perhaps you’re about to raise a new flag at your home or business. The JWV encourages you to honor the flag you may be replacing with the dignity and grace it deserves.