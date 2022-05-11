Mamriot provides young girls from diverse socio-economic backgrounds unique educational opportunities in the cyber and tech space they may not otherwise have been able to receive.

More than 250 local and national business and community leaders gathered in late March at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, for a Friends of the IDF (FIDF) VIP briefing and cocktail reception in support of FIDF’s Mamriot program, an initiative dedicated to providing life-changing tech education to teenage girls.

The event featured a keynote speech from Yossi Cohen, former Mossad Director and Head of Softbank Investment Advisers in Israel. Harry Gross, a longtime FIDF supporter and National Executive Board member, handed Cohen a special award. FIDF CEO Steve Weil and FIDF National Director, Major General (Res.) Nadav Padan were also in attendance.

Cohen served as the lead for one of the agency’s most daring operations: the seizure of the Iranian Nuclear Archives. The intelligence gained from this mission was the impetus for the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal. He also led the negotiations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, and played a significant role in the signing of the historic Abraham Accords.

Aligning with the IDF’s requirements for cyber and tech units, Mamriot provides young girls from diverse socio-economic backgrounds unique educational opportunities in the cyber and tech space they may not otherwise have been able to receive.

The event was made possible thanks to Spencer Partrich, a longtime FIDF supporter and a National Board Member, and the preparations were led by Tamir Oppenheim, Vice President of FIDF’s Central Region, and his team.