Jason Lewis, 33, is the new communications specialist at Walled Lake Consolidated School District. He’s the former sports director for ABC 12 News in Flint. Jason decided to change career paths after 15 years in the television industry. “I wanted to put family first. We’re expecting our first child,” Jason explained.

Jason married his wife, Mandy, in August 2019. While he says he’s loved his time running the sports department in Flint for five years, he is ready for a career change.

“Sports was something that I’ve been extremely passionate about. We got to cover a lot of big events. We traveled to Miami for the Orange Bowl for Michigan. We even traveled for March Madness every year, which is a lot of fun.”

Earlier in his career, Jason helped launch a local sports show in Albany, N.Y., Upstate Sports Edge. “I filled many roles in my two years in New York, including hosting the Edge, anchoring on the weekends, and I was the face of the station’s New York Yankees pregame show.”

Jason won a small-market Emmy while working as the sports director at KTXS in Abilene, Texas.

While working in the mid-Michigan area, Jason says he’s loved getting to know the athletes throughout the community, “I really got to connect with them on a different level. It’s fun getting to interact with them and do a lot more than just game wraps and highlights. I got the chance to really tell their stories and their journeys to that point, which is awesome.”

Originally from the northern New Jersey area, Jason says he was raised in a highly populated Jewish area. “In seventh grade, I remember going to two or three bar and bat mitzvahs every single weekend.” He grew up in a Conservative synagogue and had his own bar mitzvah.

As he got older, Jason joined a Jewish-based fraternity in college: AEPi. Jason says while he doesn’t actively practice the Jewish faith, he keeps it close to his heart. “It was important when Mandy and I were getting married to have a rabbi as the officiant because I wanted to bring some of that in,” he said. “But with my wife not being Jewish, we wanted to also bring in little elements of her Catholic faith. We were able to find the perfect balance and mix of both, where both sides of the family got to learn more about her faith and more about Jewish traditions.”

Rabbi Tamara Kolton married the couple. “Getting to introduce my wife to the Jewish religion means so much to me,” he said.

With a baby on the way, Jason says they decided to teach their child about both religions, “so the little one will get full Jewish culture.”

Jason said he’s excited to be able to do some of the same things he did throughout his career in this new chapter of his life. “I still get to be creative and incorporate storytelling. My focus is video so it’s literally the same thing,” he said.

“I get to tell stories about the students, teachers, the superintendent, the education system and highlight what they’re doing, but in essence, it’s an opportunity to do the same thing just in a different venue.”

Jason said he’s excited to get to know and work with his new team and become more involved with the community. He would eventually like to coach lacrosse in the Walled Lake community.