A new initiative is giving Detroiters a chance to own a “slice” of collectible art.

Broder & Sachse Real Estate, a Detroit-based real estate development company behind residential buildings such as The Hamilton, The Albert and The Scott, is partnering with Ann Arbor-based augmented reality platform BrandXR and three Detroit artists to create NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, for building residents.

Rolling out this month, the NFT initiative will see original canvas art pieces by Detroit artists Olivia Guterson (Teach Me How To Listen at The Albert), Chris Turner (Homefront at The Hamilton) and Eric “El Cappy” Lowry (Warm at The Scott) debut within their new homes and be distributed to residents to collect as exclusive NFTs.

Rich Broder and Todd Sachse, who both serve as partners at Broder & Sachse and are heavily involved in the Metro Detroit Jewish community, see the initiative as a way to generate excitement among building residents, inspire community and directly benefit Detroit artists involved in creating the artwork.

Each piece of art will be displayed in the common spaces of the three real estate properties at the core of the project, where visitors and residents can bring the artwork to life through an app called Electrifly. Electrifly, the work of BrandXR, allows people to play and interact with artwork in augmented reality directly on their smartphones.

Plus, residents will get an identical physical “twin” of the artwork in their building, in addition to the unique NFT provided by Broder & Sachse. Both are received free of charge, a complimentary investment for Detroiters in these spaces to take advantage of.

Yet the question remains: What exactly are NFTs, how do they work, and why do they matter for Detroiters? Rich Broder and Todd Sachse of Broder & Sachse and Moody Mattan, CEO of BrandXR, explain exactly how the new program will roll out.

What are NFTs and how do they work?

Moody Mattan: One of the best use cases for blockchain technology are NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. These are digital collectibles that have guaranteed proof of origination and ownership. In the art world, this is called provenance. This is the difference between the value of a guaranteed original Mona Lisa painting versus the value of a Mona Lisa painting that you can buy at Target.

Rich Broder: The NFT space is a community. People are investing time in it, sharing ideas, collaborating, and buying into each other’s art and projects. When we looked at the space, we knew we could contribute to this community and introduce our residents to a new way for them to connect and interact.

Todd Sachse: Collins Dictionary named NFT its word of the year for 2021, so we’re already a year behind the trend. We’re hoping our NFT drop will bring our residents together not only in the physical buildings in which they live, but also in Web 3.

How did you learn about NFTs and what made you decide to pursue them?

Rich Broder: Each of our Detroit properties has a strong art program in place showcasing amazing local artists. The natural progression for our collection is to leverage our physical artwork collection into NFTs. What’s cool about our first NFT project is that we’re minting unique slices of each piece to gift to our residents. The community will be invested.

Todd Sachse: My introduction into the world of crypto happened recently on a plane. I was sitting next to David Bleznak, from Coinbase, one of the smartest people in the space. During the two-and-a-half hour flight, David gave me a crypto/NFT 101 tutorial, and I felt like I was back in the1990s learning how to log onto the world wide web. I became fascinated with the blockchain applications of NFTs; and the second we landed, I created a wallet and began thinking of ways to leverage this technology and share it with residents at our properties.

Why are younger people recognizing NFTs as investments?

Rich Broder: We see our NFT drop as a win/win. We’re really hoping these NFTs will present a new way for our residents to support local artists and for these Detroit artists to take their creativity to the next level and reach new fans. We’re introducing our residents to the world of crypto and providing another outlet for art fans to meet and support artists they know and love.

Todd Sachse: It’s like a lottery ticket. If an artist becomes successful down the line, the NFT they own could be quite valuable.

Moody Mattan: The younger generation has always been collecting things to buy/sell/trade, whether it be Beanie Babies, sports cards or sneakers. NFTs are the new digital collectible that you can buy/sell/trade digitally very easily, kind of like a stock. Detroiters looking to diversify their investments should pay attention to crypto and NFTs as a new asset class. There is a lot of “new money” being made.

Can you talk about Your partnership with Detroit artists to create NFTs?

Todd Sachse: We’re so fortunate to partner with three amazing Detroit artists on this initiative. Eric Lowry (El Cappy), our Artist in Residence at The Scott at Brush Park, is a self-taught artist who has been breaking through not only the contemporary art scene, but the fashion industry as well. He has gained popularity from his work idolizing pop culture with his own imaginative edge.

Olivia Guterson, is our Artist in Residence at The Albert. She is a multi-disciplinary artist and mother. Primarily through black ink, her compositions are deeply personal investigations of truth influenced by geometric abstraction, remembrance, ancestral patterns and their relation to the natural world.

Chris Turner is our Artist in Residence at The Hamilton. He is a graduate of Cass Tech and Detroit Public Schools. Through an early appreciation of art, Chris developed his artistic voice as a skilled tradesman and is best known for his large-scale sculpture work within the design community.

Rich Broder: These diverse and talented artists represent Detroit. The artwork we commissioned from each artist will be collectively sliced into over 800-plus unique NFTs, which will be gifted [transferred] to every current and new resident at our Detroit properties. We’re also providing technical support to help our residents create a crypto wallet so they can receive the NFT transfer. The NFT is theirs to keep or trade. Any subsequent sale will trigger a 10% artist royalty. We’re hoping these NFTs will stimulate a whole new culture of collecting art in Detroit and enable our residents to engage with the artist and their practice.

You’re also partnering with BrandXR. Can you describe the collaboration?

Moody Mattan: Broder Sachse learned about BrandXR through the Augmented Reality Murals they saw throughout Detroit. BrandXR sponsored the “Electrifly Detroit” Augmented Reality Mural Festival last summer. Art lovers can download the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App for free and visit the public murals at their own leisure.

Rich Broder: We’re big fans of the work BrandXR is doing in the augmented reality space and are thrilled to partner with them on this project.

Todd Sachse: When we decided to gift NFTs to our residents, we knew we needed to elevate the initiative with a cool IRL [in-real-life] experience and reached out to the BrandXR team to help us make it happen.

How can NFTs mutually benefit Detroit artists and those looking to lease in Detroit?

Todd Sachse: NFTs can help build a community around a particular artist and, in this case, our properties in Detroit. The artist will have the ability to get their art in front of hundreds of our residents at The Albert, The Hamilton and The Scott, who will be the only owners of these exclusive NFTs. Once ownership is transferred to the resident, it’s up to them to decide whether to HODL [crypto talk for “hold on for dear life”] or sell/trade for a profit.

When will the program officially roll out?

Rich Broder: The initiative rolls out in May 2022 and runs through the end of the year or until we run out of NFTs. Every current and new resident will receive an NFT from their building’s collection until the limited edition is fully committed and all NFTs have been transferred.

If the program is successful, do you anticipate more NFT programs in the future?

Rich Broder: We’re looking forward to feedback from our residents — we certainly hope so.