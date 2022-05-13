With one year of college eligibility remaining, Josh Yellen will graduate this May with a major in finance and is still undecided on whether he will pursue an MBA at Babson and continue to play baseball.

As Babson College (Wellesley, Massachusetts) baseball barrels toward the NEWMAC Conference and NCAA Division III playoffs, senior first baseman Josh Yellen of Bloomfield Hills, a former standout at Cranbrook School, has started all 32 games and leads the team in batting average (.346), hits (44), runs batted in (27), multi-hit games (11) and multi-RBI games (8).

He also is among the team leaders in on-base percentage (.445) and slugging (.433) and batted .500 (7-for-14) with a double and two RBI while extending his hitting streak to nine games as the Beavers won two of three games against league rival MIT to maintain their spot atop the NEWMAC at 11-2.

A transfer student from the College of Charleston, Josh was attracted to Babson for its 25-year run as the No. 1 school for entrepreneurship as ranked by U.S. News and World Reports and the baseball program earning its first trip to the Division III College World Series in 2019. With one year of college eligibility remaining, he will graduate this May with a major in finance and is still undecided on whether he will pursue an MBA at Babson and continue to play baseball. Josh is the son of Mike and Becky Yellen.

Founded in 1919 by Roger Babson, Babson College boasts an undergraduate enrollment of 2,350 students and nearly 1,000 graduate students representing more than 80 countries. Ranked No. 1 for Entrepreneurship by U.S. News & World Report for nearly three decades, Babson has emerged as the global leader in entrepreneurship education.