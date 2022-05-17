Perform in Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, May 21

This week, Ethan Daniel Davidson and Gretchen Gonzales Davidson will release new music with a new band, Seedsmen to the World.

Seedsmen will drop an eponymous first album they describe as “a collaboration between the cascading soundscapes of Detroit’s Infinite River (Joey Mazzola, Gretchen Gonzales and Warren Defever) and folk troubadour Ethan Daniel Davidson.” Calling the four tracks “on the edge of familiar,” you’ll recognize both Dylan’s “It’s Alright Ma, I’m Only Bleeding” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain.” But you might not recognize them at first, given the waves of feedback and fuzz.

The band is releasing the album on May 20 and will be performing the following evening in honor of mental health awareness month at Galerie Camille in Detroit. The performance is part of Looking for the Light, an art exhibition and event series dedicated to destigmatizing of mental illness. Proceeds will benefit Kadima Mental Health Services.

Seedsmen to the World

Sat, May 21, 2022

7-9 p.m.

Galerie Camille

4130 Cass Ave. Suite C

Detroit, MI 48201