Elle Hartje played a starring role in the best season in the history of the Yale University women’s hockey team.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time. Yale lost 2-1 to No. 1-ranked and eventual national champion Ohio State last month in the national semifinals.

Hartje, a sophomore forward from Bloomfield Hills, broke the Yale team record for assists in a season (35), and her 51 points were the most for a Yale women’s player in 38 years and the second-most in team history.

An All-ECAC First Team selection, Hartje led the conference in points per game with 1.42, and she was fifth and 10th nationally in assists and goals per game.

Yale didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hartje spent the season in Slovakia playing for a club team that earned a bronze medal in the Elite Women’s Hockey League and the Slovakian national team.

The Detroit Country Day School grad lived in Bratislava, Slovakia, where her maternal grandparents Jan and Eva Rival were born, lived as adults and got married.