Adi Siegmann writes about an event she helped pull off in her final year at Wayne State University.

After a year of creative programming during lockdown, the opportunity to engage with Jewish students on campus was a thrill.

This academic year, I served as president of Students for Israel at Wayne State. With the help of my vice president, Tania Miller, and Hillel of Metro Detroit’s Arad Kauf, we pulled off a year filled with amazing programs. Our goal was to have an all-encompassing line of programs, showing off as many pieces of Israel we could. We had Israeli Shabbat dinners, Anti-Defamation League training, a Bedouin bonfire and plenty of other amazing events.

Personally, my favorite event of the year was our bonfire night. Renting out a space in Core City, a small neighborhood off Wayne State’s campus, we swung a movie and a dinner not to be forgotten. We watched Sand Storm, a drama set in a small Bedoin town in southern Israel. We were lucky enough to have a clear night sky following the film. While the students caught the movie, we cooked a delicious meal. The night helped everyone take a load off school, COVID and everything else life throws at us. We all came together to see a unique piece of Israel, that still at its core was Jewish. Keeping a Jewish focus in all Israeli programming was always a priority for us. Israel at its heart is unavoidably and unapologetically Jewish, and that is what we aimed to be.

Though we were able to meet in person, we still had to work around COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks and 6 feet apart were a priority as always, but anything is better than the upteenth Zoom for students. Classes were hybrid, meaning some were in person again while others remained online. So, to do anything in person, regardless of safety protocols, was welcomed by board members and students alike.

When I first came to Wayne, I made it my mission to meet a diverse group of students and faculty, with the Jewish community far from a priority. I settled into a fraternity, made friends and found my footing.

When the pandemic hit, Hillel came to provide dinners and online programming so we could still socialize even when we were stuck at home. The following fall, I hopped into the Applebaum internship with Hillel to show others how much Hillel can do for you. Meeting with students and helping with events was a thrill, so much so that when I was offered a spot with Students for Israel (SFI), I joined immediately.

This is my last year here at Wayne State, so I chased after a fulfilling year as much as possible. Hillel of Metro Detroit offered me opportunities left and right, and my president spot was no exception. It was a challenge but a treat to lead my board and create meaningful programs all year. SFI has taught me plenty, and I am thankful I was able to contribute to my local Jewish community.

Adi Siegmann is graduating from Wayne State University with a psychology degree.