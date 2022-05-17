The Jewish News took home 13 awards in its print class from the Detroit Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Excellence in Journalism awards on May 5 at the San Marino Club in Troy.

In the category of Community/Local News Reporting, Director of Editorial Jackie Headapohl won first place for “9-11: 20 Years Later“ and fourth place for “Heroes at Your Doorstep.” Contributing Writer Stacy Gittleman took home second place for her coverage of the detainment, imprisonment and release of journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison.

JN page designer Michelle Sheridan took home a slew of awards: third place for Cover Design for “Freedom Finally,” and first, second and fourth places for “A Return to Glory,” “Freedom Finally” and “Preserving the Legacy of Albert Kahn,” respectively.

In the category of Feature Reporting, Contributing Writer Shari Cohen won first place for “Memorial of Tears“ and Contributing Writer Alan Muskovitz won fourth place for “Sophie’s Sorrow.”

Alan Muskovitz also took home a second-place award in General Column Writing, for columns “Here’s To Memories,” “Vaccination Day Diary“ and “Laughing Through Tears.”

In the category of General News Reporting, Contributing Writer Shelli Liebman Dorfman took first place for “Sheltering in One Place“ and Contributing Writer Barbara Lewis took second place for her story “Air Force Over-Head.”

In the category of Health Reporting, Suzanne Chessler won third place for her story, “Vaccine Video.”

All of the stories were published in 2021.