In addition to the fun, food and casino games, a silent auction will once again have items available to bid on.

The COVID pandemic took many things away from us but, in an effort to bring some normalcy back into our lives, Temple Kol Ami is bringing back its popular Aces Chai event on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m.

The high-energy casino night in the West Bloomfield synagogue’s Conrad Social Hall features craps, blackjack, roulette and poker, and the chips you win are later exchanged for raffle tickets that you put into boxes in front of items you want to try and win at the end of the evening. If you really want one particular item, put all of your tickets into that one item’s box; if you want a chance to win multiple items, spread them out and put tickets in many boxes. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

In addition to the fun, food and casino games, a silent auction will once again have items available to bid on at the TKA page. Items up for auction include a week at a fabulous west Michigan vacation home, the opportunity for WDIV meteorologist and TKA past president Paul Gross to visit a classroom of your choice for a one-hour weather lesson, the opportunity to talk sports over lunch with 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Stone and great seats at a Detroit Tigers game. The auction will open for bidding a few days prior to the event, and you don’t need to attend the event to participate in the auction.

Cost for the evening of fun is $60 but, in keeping with past tradition, those ages 21-36 only pay their age! For more information, visit https://tkolami.org or call (248) 661-0040. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://tkolami.org/donations.