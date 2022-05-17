A conversation with constitutional law professor Robert Sedler.

Robert Sedler, 86, a retired constitutional law professor at Wayne State University, is no stranger to the battle for reproductive rights. While teaching law at the University of Kentucky prior to the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, Sedler filed suit along with the ACLU to overturn the Kentucky abortion ban. Their efforts were unsuccessful, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe immediately threw out every state’s abortion ban.

Now, a leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito indicates the high court will overrule Roe and throw the question of the legality of abortion back to the individual states.

Professor Sedler was interviewed last week by the JN on how he foresees the current controversy playing out.

Professor, what would be the impact in Michigan if Roe v Wade were overruled?

In Michigan, the ACLU and other groups are collecting signatures for a ballot proposal that would amend the Michigan Constitution to essentially incorporate Roe v Wade. I’ve worked on that ballot proposal. Also, Gov. Whitmer has filed a suit in the Michigan Supreme Court, and the ACLU and other groups have filed suits in lower courts.

So, I think there’s a good likelihood that, one way or another, this will not affect Michigan. I think that the seven-member Michigan Supreme Court, which has four Democrats and one reasonable Republican, Elizabeth Clement, would uphold abortion rights.

Prior to 1973, abortions were allowed in Michigan only to protect the health of the mother. If Roe were overruled, does the 1931 law again take effect?

If the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade, at that point in time, abortion would be illegal in Michigan. Now, this is why you have the ballot proposal, and this is why you have the suits under the Michigan Constitution — and it’s entirely a matter of Michigan law.

But let me make another point. Let’s suppose that abortion is illegal in Michigan and a woman finds herself pregnant. What can she do?

Well, if she lives in the eastern part of the state like Detroit, she can go across the river to Windsor because abortion is legal in Canada. If she lives in the western part of the state, she can go to Chicago.

So, as a practical matter, this is not going to prevent women in Michigan from getting abortions.

Now, you’re going to hear the pro-choice people say this will affect poor woman, which it will. But right now, poor women don’t have abortion covered by Medicaid in Michigan. And in any event, you can be assured that the wealthy liberals will raise money to enable women to go to other states and get abortions.

Could some states try to block women from seeking abortions in other states?

There is a constitutional right to travel. The red states are digging in. There are maybe 27-28 states that are very confident that their voters are opposed to abortion, or at least won’t stop the legislature. And some of the states were going to make it a crime to assist anybody going to another state.

Now, that would seem to violate the constitutional right to travel. People have a right to travel interstate the length and breadth of the land.

If Roe is overruled, on day 1 do abortions providers in Michigan have to stop under the 1931 law?

I suspect that by that time the Michigan Supreme Court or some courts will resolve the issue. Also, state Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she will not enforce it. And you can be assured that county prosecutors Karen McDonald in Oakland and Kym Worthy in Wayne are not going to prosecute anybody.

However, there’s another dimension to that. If a doctor performs an illegal abortion, the doctor runs the risk of losing his or her license — and the medical board could go after the doctor. So, you see, there are many sides to this issue.

What about abortions solely by use of medication, without the assistance of a surgeon?

There’s a whole slew of medications that can provide abortions up to about 10 weeks. About half of the abortions performed in the first 10 weeks are by means of medication, not surgery.

The question is: Because the federal government allows this medication, would this preempt a state law prohibiting or regulating the use of medication abortions?

Medication is under the auspices of the federal government, and the government could allow mailing this medication to a woman, even to a state that forbids abortion.

But the interesting thing is, what else is Alito going to say in the final opinion? It could be possible that if he wants to show other options, he could talk about that. He could say the federal government controls medication, and states can’t prohibit the use of medication, but I don’t think he will.

Could overruling Roe affect other newly won privacy rights?

It’s a fact that since Justice Alito was assigned to write this draft opinion that means that the majority, and I expect five justices, will overrule Roe v Wade. In the draft, he tries to say this ruling is limited to abortion — that it does not affect marriage for same-sex couples or anything else. Although some commentators say you can’t believe it, I think you have to take it at its word.

Will the abortion issue have political impact?

Maybe yes, maybe no. Will this motivate white suburban women and young people to register to vote and then vote for Democrats?

Congress has the power under the Interstate Commerce Clause to provide for abortion. And the rationale is if women can’t get abortions in one state, they will go to other states — and that comes within Congress’ authority. So, Congress clearly has the power to do this, but the Democrats have to win, and then there’ll be an issue of overcoming the filibuster.

And then if the Democrats do win, you’re going to have proposals to add four more justices to the Supreme Court. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says it has to be nine justices. Sometime after the Civil War, there was 10 for a period of time. So, as you can see, there are multiple dimensions to this.

How do you feel about the fact that someone released this draft early?

This has never happened before. Apparently, the draft was circulated in February, right after the argument because of the practice to take a vote — and you have a 5-4 vote, and the chief justice could assign the opinion to Alito.

But clearly, it’s not going to change the vote. The justices are going to dig in. I mean, I think you have a conservative majority on the court saying, “We’re going to overrule Roe v Wade, period. And we’re not going to change our mind on that.”

The question is, what is the final opinion going to look like? And we won’t know that until the end of June. Until then, we’re all doing a lot of speculation.

Thank you, professor.

I’ve been at this issue for a long, long time.