Health care expert Harry Nelson to be guest speaker at Congregation Beth Shalom event.

America’s opioid crisis is about more than a few villains in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, says Harry Nelson. He will address the topic as the guest speaker at this year’s Nelson Legacy Event June 8-9 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park.

At the keynote lecture at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Nelson will explore the roots of the opioid crisis in terms of overdoses and addiction and suggest ways to confront the problems. At a lunch-and-learn program at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, Nelson will offer a Jewish response to the opioid crisis, exploring timely sources from the Torah to modern commentary.

Nelson, 54, is the son of the congregation’s Rabbi Emeritus David Nelson and his wife, Alicia Nelson. He grew up in Southfield, attending Hillel Day School and Southfield High School before earning degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School.

He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Dorit. They have two sons and two daughters, ages 14 to 21. He is a partner in a 20-attorney firm, Nelson Hardiman LLP, which specializes in healthcare and life science issues.

He has written two books about health care in the United States, From ObamaCare to TrumpCare: Why You Should Care, co-authored by Rob Fuller and published in 2017, and The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain, published in 2019. He has received numerous awards for his efforts, including the Behavioral Health Network’s Advocacy Award and the Spirit Award from CLARE Matrix.

Nelson says he thinks of the opioid problem as a series of related but distinct crises around pain (a problem for 20 percent of American adults), a crackdown on doctors who prescribe pain medications and the way pharmacies deal with opioid dispensation.

“By the early 2010s, I had gotten very involved in advising addiction treatment and mental health programs, and I began to get multiple phone calls every month from programs round the country dealing with drug overdose deaths in facilities,” he said.

He found the work to be gripping but was disturbed that he was called in only to clean up the mess after problems presented themselves. “I became obsessed with overdose prevention,” he said.

As he thought about the opioid crisis, he was bothered that discussion seemed to focus on looking to blame “villains” such as Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family and permissive doctors, rather than delving into the structural problems that drove the crisis. He strove for a more solution-based approach.

“The pandemic accelerated the problem, taking overdose deaths over the 10,000-per-year mark, and the need for action became more pressing,” he said. “I have come to the view that, while societal solutions are a ways off, there are powerful lessons for all of us in our lives and in the outreach we can make to the people close to us.”

After publishing the book, he was invited to join the national board of Project Opioid, working on overdose prevention.

Admission to the Wednesday keynote lecture, which includes a dessert reception, is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. A Zoom option is also available. Admission to the lunch-and-learn program, with food provided by Bloom Kosher Catering, is $25, and reservations are a must. Reservations can be made by emailing the synagogue at cbs@congbethshalom.org or calling the office at (248) 547-7970.

Rabbi David and Alicia Nelson started the Nelson Legacy Fund in 2010 to provide educational and operational support for the community, including Congregation Beth Shalom, which Rabbi Nelson served for 36 years.

Co-sponsors include Congregation Beth Shalom, the Detroit Jewish News the IRP of the Jewish Community Center, the Maimonides Society of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, the Jewish Addiction Resource Alliance (a specialized program of Jewish Family Service) the Tri-Community Coalition Preventing Substance Abuse Together and the Nelson Legacy Fund.